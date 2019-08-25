Box office: Fox Searchlight's Ready or Not hunts down $10.6 million debut over five-day opening

Genre films lost their domineering foothold at the box office this weekend with Angel Has Fallen and Good Boys taking the Top 2 spots for Lionsgate and Universal respectively.
Making its weekend debut, however, was Fox Searchlight's Ready or Not, a horror project that raked in $7.6 million domestically over the traditional weekend period. Since it actually opened August 21, the movie has accrued $10.6 million in North America over a period of five days. With a meager production budget of $6 million, the film has already broken even, and is well on its way toward doubling the money put into making it.
Penned by Guy Busick (Stan Against Evil) and R. Christopher Murphy (Minutes Past Midnight) and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (the directorial duo behind Devil's Due), Ready or Not follows a bride (played by The Babysitter's Samara Weaving) who discovers that her in-laws have a sadistic wedding night ritual of hunting down new members of the family. Adam Brody (Shazam!), Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day), and Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp) all co-star alongside Weaving.
The two other genre contenders at this weekend's box office were holdovers: Disney's The Lion King and Universal's Hobbs & Shaw, which brought in domestic totals of $8.2 million and $8.1 million. Lion King's latest figure brings Jon Favreau's photorealistic remake past the $500 million mark in North America. Globally, it has amassed $1.5 billion. As for Hobbs & Shaw, the first Fast & Furious spinoff has a total of $147 million domestically and $588.9 million worldwide; the latter number was made possible by an impressive $102 million opening in China.
