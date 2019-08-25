Box office: Fox Searchlight's Ready or Not hunts down $10.6 million debut over five-day opening

Genre films lost their domineering foothold at the box office this weekend with Angel Has Fallen and Good Boys taking the Top 2 spots for Lionsgate and Universal respectively.

Making its weekend debut, however, was Fox Searchlight's Ready or Not, a horror project that raked in $7.6 million domestically over the traditional weekend period. Since it actually opened August 21, the movie has accrued $10.6 million in North America over a period of five days. With a meager production budget of $6 million, the film has already broken even, and is well on its way toward doubling the money put into making it.

Video of READY OR NOT | Red Band Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight

Penned by Guy Busick (Stan Against Evil) and R. Christopher Murphy (Minutes Past Midnight) and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (the directorial duo behind Devil's Due), Ready or Not follows a bride (played by The Babysitter's Samara Weaving) who discovers that her in-laws have a sadistic wedding night ritual of hunting down new members of the family. Adam Brody (Shazam!), Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day), and Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp) all co-star alongside Weaving.

The two other genre contenders at this weekend's box office were holdovers: Disney's The Lion King and Universal's Hobbs & Shaw, which brought in domestic totals of $8.2 million and $8.1 million. Lion King's latest figure brings Jon Favreau's photorealistic remake past the $500 million mark in North America. Globally, it has amassed $1.5 billion. As for Hobbs & Shaw, the first Fast & Furious spinoff has a total of $147 million domestically and $588.9 million worldwide; the latter number was made possible by an impressive $102 million opening in China.

Credit: Disney & Universal Pictures

(via Variety)