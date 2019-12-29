Box office: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker crosses $360M domestically in second weekend

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remained at the top of the domestic box office in its second weekend with an extra $72 million, helping it cross $361 million in North America. The final entry in Disney's "sequel trilogy," the J.J. Abrams-directed film dominated holiday sales over the five-day Christmas break with $136 million.

For comparison, The Rise of Skywalker is tracking behind the second-week numbers of The Force Awakens ($540 million) and The Last Jedi ($368 million) respectively. Nevertheless, Rise is still expected to cross $1 billion like its predecessors as we head into the new year.

Globally, the ninth Star Wars episode has raked in $725 million for the title of 10th highest-grossing movie of the year. It's also the seventh-biggest domestic release of 2019.

Credit: Lucasfilm

Jumanji: The Next Level scored second place with a sizable $59 million since Christmas Day, boosting its North American tally to $175.45 million. Internationally, Sony's sequel to the 2017 soft reboot of the Jumanji IP has defeated more than $363 million.

Frozen II secured the third spot with an additional $26 million over the five-day holiday period. To date, the animated follow-up has made $421 million domestically and $1.21 billion globally. As such, it has unseated Minions ($1.15 billion) as the third highest-grossing animated film in history.

Credit: Disney

20th Century Fox's Spies in Disguise landed in fifth place with a domestic debut of $29 million since it opened in theaters on Christmas Day. Spies also unearthed $16 million in foreign sales for a global debut of $38 million.

Released by Disney (which now owns Fox), the animated feature stars Will Smith as Lance Sterling, an arrogant super spy, who is accidentally turned into a pigeon by his gadget-master, Walter (voiced by Tom Holland). Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, Masi Oka, and Carla Jimenez also lend their voice talents to the project.

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Disney

Tom Hooper's Cats continues to bomb in ninth place with just $8.7 million domestically across the holiday frame. Since it hit theaters on Dec. 20, the live-action.CGI-heavy adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber stage play has clawed its way to a meager $17 million in North America.

Reception to the feature has been so poor, that it looks like Cats is out of the running when it comes to awards season.

