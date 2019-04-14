Box office: Shazam! stays No. 1 with $25M; Hellboy damned for third with $12M

Warner Bros. and DC's Shazam! will stay at the top of the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row with an added $25 million. In the 10 days since it debuted to the world at large, the light-hearted superhero offering has taken in $94.9 million in North America.

Sadly, Lionsgate's Hellboy reboot will roast in eternal box office damnation and take the third spot in its first weekend with an underwhelming $12 million at home. It couldn't even break even with Guillermo del Toro's first Hellboy movie from 2004, which made just over $23 million domestically in its first weekend.

Helmed by Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game of Thrones), the revamped adaptation of Mike Mignola's Dark Horse Comics finds David Harbour (Stranger Things) taking on the role of the world's greatest paranormal investigator. Based on story arcs like The Wild Hunt, the plot finds Hellboy attempting to stop an evil witch from the Dark Ages, Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich), from allowing the world of humans to be overrun by monsters.

The superhero movie, which co-stars Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, Stephen Graham, and Thomas Haden Church, received incredibly poor reviews prior to its opening on Friday and currently holds a hellacious 15% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Universal's Little shrinks second place down to size with $15.5 million. Sort of a reverse Big-meets-13-Going-on-30, the comedy stars Regina Hall as an emotionless business woman, who gets a lesson in humility when a child's wish turns her into a little girl. Directed by Tina Gordon (co-writer of the recent What Men Want), the movie also stars Issa Rae and Marsai Martin.

Laika's Missing Link also opened this weekend, but could barely play with the big kids, bringing in $5.8 million domestically, despite favorable reviews and an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The stop-motion feature (helmed by ParaNorman co-director Chris Butler) stars Hugh Jackman as an old timey adventurer who comes across the elusive Big Foot (Zach Galifianakis) and promises to reunite the kind-hearted monster with his Yeti cousins in the Himalayas. Zoe Saldana, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, David Walliams, Timothy Olyphant, Matt Lucas, and Amrita Acharia all lend their voices to the film as well.

