Box office: Sonic the Hedgehog stays at top speed in second week with $26.3M; crosses $200M globally

Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog movie continues to lead the box office race during its second weekend in theaters.

The video game adaptation collected an extra $26.3 million in domestic ticket sales this weekend, a total that's almost $50 million less than its impressive $70 million debut during the long President's holiday just seven days ago. Nevertheless, Sonic (directed by VFX and animation vet Jeff Fowler) still managed to beat out last year's Detective Pikachu for the biggest North American weekend opening for any video game movie in cinematic history.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

To date, the family-friendly film has already raked in $100 million domestically and $200 million worldwide ($96.5 million of that comes from overseas sales). Not too shabby for a project that cost the studio around $85 million to produce.

And, of course, we can't forget the pricey, three-month delay that occurred when Paramount decided to update the CGI look of the titular, blue-quilled character (voiced by Ben Schwartz) after major fan backlash over the original design.

Sonic the Hedgehog co-stars Jim Carrey (playing the iconic and nefarious Dr. Eggman), James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Neal McDonough, and Adam Pally.

Elsewhere, Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey continues to struggle in its third weekend go-around, nabbing third place with $7 million in domestic sales. As of today, the comic book film from director Cathy Yan has made $72 million in North America and $173.7 million globally.

Right out of the gate, the Suicide Squad follow-up underwhelmed with a North American debut of $33 million. This figure that was about $20 million less than early estimates and may have prompted theater chains to amend the movie's name in an effort to draw in more viewers.

Credit: Warner Bros

STX's sequel to 2016's The Boy—Brahms: The Boy II—opened this weekend to a modest $6 million from 2,151 screens. The horror movie about a doll possessed by the spirit of an evil lad scared up $2.22 million in foreign markets for a worldwide introduction of $8.22 million. The film's budget was around $10 million, so it'll need a dash more sales to break even for the studio.

Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, and Christopher Convery co-star in The Boy II, which was directed by William Brent Bell. The filmmaker has already been tapped to helm a prequel to 2009's Orphan.

