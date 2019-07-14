Box office: Spider-Man saves No. 1 in second week with $45M; Crawl chomps on $12 million

After its record-breaking Fourth of July debut last week, Spider-Man: Far From Home nabbed the top spot at the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row with another $45 million. As of now, the co-production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios has a North American tally of $274 million, despite a 50% drop in ticket sales.

With $572 million gained overseas and $847 worldwide, the 23rd entry in the MCU is now the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie internationally. It's also doing slightly better than Spider-Man: Homecoming, which managed just over $44 million during its second weekend in theaters in the summer of 2017.

Credit: Sony

Helmed by Homecoming's Jon Watts, the film mainly takes place in Europe and introduces the classic Spidey villain known as Mysterio (played by Jake Gyllenhaal). Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) weighs heavily on the characters, particularly Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

Like a hiding alligator about to pounce on its prey from below a patch of murky swamp water, Paramount's Crawl surprised us all by nabbing the No. 3 spot during its first weekend with $12 million domestically. The studio is already well on its way to breaking even on the underdog project, which cost around $13.5 million to produce. In fact, it already has when you factor in the $4.8 million from foreign market sales.

Produced by Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man) and directed by Alexandre Aja (Horns, Piranha 3D), the horror-thriller centers on a young woman and her father (played by Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper) being terrorized by large gators in their home during a particularly destructive Florida hurricane.

"I kind of like the idea, even if it's very light, of a tiny subtext of the new generation," Aja told SYFY WIRE. "Like, our female character who is going to go save her dad, that very old, white, old-school American."

With a fresh score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, Crawl is being hailed as a refreshing antidote in a summer of somewhat disappointing blockbusters.

Video of Crawl (2019) – Official Trailer – Paramount Pictures

Toy Story 4 took the second North American spot for Pixar with another $20 million, bumping up the sequel's domestic haul to $346 million. Overseas, the family-friendly flick is fast approaching the $500 million milestone. Directed by Inside Out co-writer Josh Cooley, the movie takes Tom Hanks's Woody in a brand-new direction by the very end, perhaps closing out the beloved franchise for good.

Danny Boyle's Yesterday polished off the Top 5 with $6.7 million in its third weekend in theaters for an at-home cache of $48 million. In foreign ticket sales, it's brought in over $32 million for a global total of $80.5 million.

Starring Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran, and Kate McKinnon the musical-fantasy focuses on a man who becomes the only person on the planet to remember The Beatles. Using his extensive knowledge of the band's greatest hits, he goes on to become the biggest rock star on planet Earth.

Credit: Disney/Pixar & Universal Pictures

The third spot at this weekend's box office was occupied by a non-genre project, Stuber with $8 million from 3,050 domestic theaters. However, it is worth mentioning that it's Disney's first R-rated release after the company bought out 20th Century Fox's entertainment properties back in March.

(via Variety & Box Office Mojo)