July Fourth Weekend box office: Spider-Man: Far From Home webs top spot with $185 million

Even in a post-Endgame world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still able to command the box office. The debut of Spider-Man: Far From Home (a co-production between Disney's Marvel Studios and Sony/Columbia Pictures) was able to capture $185 million in its domestic web during the first six days in theaters.

In the context of the traditional three-day weekend, Far From Home only mustered $93 million, which slightly pales in comparison to Homecoming's $117 million back in the summer of 2017. Overseas, the 23rd Marvel Studios effort wall-crawled its way to an impressive $385 million for an international total of $580 million in just 10 days.

Having opened on July 2 across 4,636 locations in North America, the comic book film was able to break several domestic box office records, including: highest-grossing Tuesday ticket sales ($38 million), highest-grossing Marvel movie on a Wednesday ($27 million), Sony's biggest six-day weekend opening, and second-highest theatrical debut on the Fourth of July ($25 million). Michael Bay's first Transformers feature from 2007 holds the top Independence Day honor with a cool $29 million.

Video of SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME - Official Trailer

Helmed by Jon Watts and set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home finds Peter Parker (Tom Holland), still grappling with Tony Stark's death, embarking on a summer vacation in Europe with his fellow classmates. Hoping to express his true romantic feelings to MJ (Zendaya), his much-needed break is interrupted by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) who need his help in defeating monsters known as the Elementals. These antagonists are allegedly from another dimension, which was also the home of a gladiatorial new hero named Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who may or may not be a lying charlatan like he is in the comics.

Closing out the MCU's third phase as well as its Infinity Saga, the latest Spider-Man flick (written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers) co-stars Jacob Batalon, J.B. Smoove, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Tony Revolori, and Angourie Rice.

Another opening this weekend was Ari Aster's follow-up to Hereditary, Midsommar. The A24 horror project only managed sixth place domestically with $10.5 million since it hit theaters July 3. $6 million of that came from the three-day weekend cycle.

Also written by Aster, the movie centers on a midsummer festival in a small Swedish town that turns darkly sinister. With strong echoes of The Wicker Man, the picture's cast includes Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, William Jackson Harper, and Vilhelm Blomgren.

Credit: A24

Compared to Hereditary, which scared up $13 million in its theatrical debut last June, Midsommar's box office arrival is slightly underwhelming. Aster's last directorial effort still stands as A24's highest-grossing film with $79 million globally.

Now in its third weekend in theaters, Toy Story 4 was knocked down to second place for the first time with $34 million. Having defeated Child's Play and Annabelle Comes Home, the Pixar sequel has amassed $306 million in North America so far. With $350 million from foreign ticket sales, the animated feature boasts $650 million worldwide.

Credit: Disney/Pixar

Danny Boyle's Beatles-based fantasy, Yesterday, sung its way to the third spot with another $10 million, upping the film's domestic total to $36 million.

Annabelle Comes Home took fourth place thanks to an extra $9.5 million for a domestic tally of $50 million. Internationally, the latest installment in the shared Conjuring Cinematic Universe has made $134.8 million.

Disney's live-action Aladdin rounded out the Top 5 during its seventh weekend with $7 million, bringing the movie's North American run to $320 million and allowing it to surpass $900 million at the global box office.

(via Variety & THR)