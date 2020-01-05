Box office: Star Wars still rules the galaxy as The Grudge kicks off 2020 with $11.3 million

The Force continues to be strong with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which remained at the top of the box office during its third weekend in theaters with another $34.5 million domestically.

Since debuting on Dec. 20, the ninth and final chapter in the "Skywalker Saga" has crushed $450 million in North America and $919 million worldwide. At this point, the question is when—not if—the galactic blockbuster will step over the $1 billion milestone.

Jumanji: The Next Level landed in second place with an additional $26.5 million in its fourth weekend. The Jake Kasdan-directed sequel now has $236 million to its domestic name and over $515 million in its global bank account.

Credit: Lucasfilm & Disney / Sony Pictures

Disney's Frozen II iced another $12 million in North America for a current at-home total of $450 million. Internationally, the animated follow-up has charmed its way to $1.325 billion, which makes it the highest-grossing animated feature in history.

Elsewhere, Rian Johnson's Knives Out stabbed an extra $9 million for a domestic haul of $130 million. Globally, the modern day whodunit has tracked down more than $229 million.

Credit: Disney / Lionsgate

Since this is the first box office competition of the new year, we must mention the single genre newcomer: Sony's star-studded reboot of The Grudge. Inspired by the Ju-On films from Japan (and the subsequent American remakes), the horror flick has been panned by fans and critics alike. Nevertheless, it was still able to scare up 11.3 million from domestic sales.

Not an utterly terrible debut, considering the fact that Sony paid around $10 million to make the film, which was written and directed by Nicolas Pesce. Produced by Sam Raimi, The Grudge stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver.

Video of THE GRUDGE - Official Trailer (HD)

(via Variety & Box Office Mojo)