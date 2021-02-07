Box office: The Croods 2 stalking $150 million globally; Pixar's 'Soul' nears $100 million overseas

The world of animation continues to prove that moviegoers are willing to brave theaters in the middle of a pandemic for lighter, family-friendly fare.

Now in its eleventh frame, The Croods: A New Age is readying ito pounce on $150 million at the global box office after bringing in an additional $1.7 million domestically (securing second place) $808,000 internationally. In North America, the sequel has made a total of $46 million, while overseas markets have mustered $101.6 million — bringing its worldwide haul to $146.7 million. With that kind of cheddar, the Croods can purchase a lot of new saber-toothed tiger pelts! We'd settle for a third movie, though.

"From a creative way in, it would have to be a story that demanded a sequel," A New Age director Joel Crawford explained to SYFY WIRE. Just the same way I approached this one where you go, "That’s a huge life event" and doesn’t just feel like we’re pumping out another one. [We need something] that feels like it justifies it, so right now, I don’t have a specific way in, but I have a passion and excitement for The Croods' world."

While available to stream for Disney+ subscribers in North America, Pixar's Soul is still playing theatrically in countries where the Mouse House streaming service is not widely available. For instance, the existentially-minded feature just became the second-highest grossing Pixar release in China with $55.8 million, surpassing Incredibles 2 ($53.7 million). Indeed, Soul is nearing the $100 million-mark with $96.2 million fro overseas markets.

Wonder Woman 1984, which is no longer to stream on HBO Max, took fourth with $905,000 from almost 2,000 domestic sites. Stateside, the comic book follow-up to 2017's Wonder Woman origin movie has lassoed $40 million. The international showing is much better, pumping the global box office performance to $154 million.

Like recent weeks, Sony's Monster Hunter managed to place fifth thanks to a $590,000 domestic showing in its eighth outing. To date, the video game film hailing from writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson has made $11.9 million in North America and almost $10 million internationally for a worldwide total of nearly $21 million.

