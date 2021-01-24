Box office: Wonder Woman 1984 still nearing $150 million globally; The Croods 2 not far behind

After a month in theaters, Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman 1984 is close (but no cigar) to hitting $150 million at the global box office, Variety reports.

With another $1.6 million domestically and $2.1 million worldwide this weekend, the DC film's total haul now stands at $148 million. Compared to pandemic-era figures, it's not a bad haul, and WB is already moving forward with a third Wonder Woman movie from the dynamic duo of Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot. Jenkins and Geoff Johns had a story ready to roll pre-COVID, so there may be some narrative tinkering before the threequel's script is finished.

However, this was the second weekend in a row in which WW84 did not dominate the North American box office. In fact, it took second place below The Croods: A New Age, which continues to subvert all theatrical expectations in its ninth weekend with $1.8 million. To date, DreamWorks' animated follow-up to The Croods (2013) has made $41.8 million and thanks to an extra $1.6 million from overseas markets this weekend, its global cume of $139.8 million is nearly head-to-head with Wonder Woman 1984. It's even more impressive when you consider the fact that A New Age has been available on PVOD since late 2020.

Elsewhere, Sony's Monster Hunter adaptation continues to underperform with only $810,000, boosting its at-home total to $10.2 million. Thanks to $7.8 million in international sales, the movie has made a little over $18 million worldwide. With the movie costing around $60 million to make, Sony has a ways to go before it sees any financial returns. The studio probably took this into consideration when it decided to once again delay the release dates of Morbius, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Uncharted.

No Time to Die and A Quiet Place Part II were also postponed by MGM and Paramount respectively, indicating that 2021 may be another year without a slew of studio tentpoles. With the COVID-19 health crisis coming up on a full year, theaters need financial help more than ever. A sped up vaccine rollout or a massive government bailout seem to be the industry's only options.

"We don't have a second to waste when it comes to getting this virus under control," tweeted President Joe Biden the day after his inauguration. "That's why today, I'll be signing executive actions to expand testing, administer vaccines, and safely reopen schools and businesses."

