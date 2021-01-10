Wonder Woman 1984 adds extra $3 million to domestic box office; nears $100M internationally

Now in its third weekend, Wonder Woman 1984 stayed at the top of the domestic box office with a meager $3 million, Variety confirmed Sunday.

That figure is obviously a far cry from the DC sequel's $16.7 million debut over the Christmas weekend and things didn't improve in its second weekend when North American sales fell 67% percent. To date, the movie has made a total of $32.6 million from screenings in the U.S. and Canada. As per usual, it's fared much better in other countries that have a little more control over the COVID-19 health crisis. Other markets raked in $4.6 million this weekend, boosting the international total to $98.8 million. Globally, the feature (originally supposed to open in theaters last June) has made $131 million, which "doesn’t make up for the film’s mighty $200 million production budget," writes Variety.

Nevertheless, WB has already ordered a third Wonder Woman movie, with Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot both returning as director and star respectively. WW84 leaves HBO Max Sunday, Jan. 24 and will remain in theaters until its wide home release (no date has been announced yet).

While Soul skipped a theatrical rollout in the States, Pixar's latest effort is playing on big screen in countries where Disney+ is not widely available. The existential animated release nabbed $8.9 million from 11 international markets this weekend, bringing its global box office tally to $47.3 million. It's now the fourth-highest grossing Pixar film in China after Finding Dory, Coco, and Incredibles 2.

The Croods: A New Age clubbed an extra $1.8 million in its seventh week for a North American total of $36.8 million. While the animated DreamWorks sequel is also available on PVOD, it continues to prove that moviegoers are willing to brave theaters for light-hearted family fare that takes their mind off the current state of the world. The movie also crossed $90 million internationally with an additional $5.1 million from 17 overseas markets. Its worldwide total now stands at $127 million.

Sony's Monster Hunter continues to struggle, taking the fourth spot at the domestic box office this weekend with an abysmal $1.1 million. After almost a month in theaters, the video game adaptation from writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson has only managed $7.8 million in North America. Interestingly, the project has made more money domestically than it has overseas ($5.7 million), a rather odd occurrencein the age of COVID-19. As of this weekend, Monster Hunter has made a little over $13 million in worldwide sales.

(DreamWorks Animation and SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal)