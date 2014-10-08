Brad Bird and Damon Lindelof reveal first pics and info about sci-fi flick Tomorrowland

Genre heavyweights Damon Lindelof (Lost) and Brad Bird (The Incredibles) have managed to keep the details of their new sci-fi flick, Tomorrowland, largely under wraps — but now we finally have our first peek behind the curtain.

The film follows disenfranchised teenager Casey Newton (Under the Dome’s Britt Robertson) as she discovers a lapel pin with some fancy tech that can transport her to the retro-future world. That find leads her to meet jaded genius and former boy wonder Frank Walker (George Clooney), who knows a whole lot more about Tomorrowland’s mysteries.

In describing the story to Entertainment Weekly, writer Damon Lindelof made more than a few Harry Potter comparisons:

“What Hogwarts is to magic, Tomorrowland is to science: They are both easy to find if you are a wizard and very difficult to find if you’re a Muggle. Walt Disney is not a character in our movie, but he is referenced as having some involvement in this mysterious place called Tomorrowland, as a huge futurist and aficionado of space travel, rocketry, cities of the future, and space travel.”

It’s an interesting pitch, and along with the fact that Bird is involved, we’re also psyched to see a retro future realized in a legit, big-budget tentpole film. It also sounds like the team will be stealing from some of the best, as Lindelof noted a laundry list of inspirations for Tomorrowland:

“I’m a huge fan of Bradbury, Heinlein, Sagan and the great genre writers. I do think that The Martian Chronicles are part of a bygone age, but the best sci-fi is also evergreen and just as potent today as it was when it was written. Another big influence for Jeff Jensen and I when we first started talking about this story was Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Somehow it was able to do what no modern movies are able to do, which is tell a story that doesn’t have a bad guy who is trying to blow up the planet, or giant robots fighting, or lots of karate—though who doesn’t love karate? It was so not plot driven. It was just a pure discovery movie. It was pure what-if. Just that idea of what’s going on here? What does this mean? That was a real jumping off place for a movie like this.”

Tomorrowland is currently slated to open May 22, 2015. Are you intrigued by Bird and Lindelof’s mystery project?

(Via Entertainment Weekly)