Brad Bird's The Incredibles could get a 3D theatrical rerelease

We’re still bouncing off the walls because a sequel to Brad Bird’s awesome CGI flick The Incredibles is actually in development, but apparently the seminal original might get another shot at box-office glory. Well, maybe.

OK, here’s what happened: Word broke a while back that The Incredibles and Ratatouille were getting post-converted to 3D. As /Film notes, a 3D Blu-ray version of Ratatouille eventually showed up on shelves internationally. But The Incredibles? Nada.

So a report has popped up on FinalReel indicating The Incredibles conversion could be for a theatrical rerelease. The reasoning comes from the U.K. British Board of Film Classification, which classified Ratatouille as a “video” while The Incredibles is listed as a “film.” Typically, the “film” designation is reserved for theatrical releases, apparently — so start speculating.

There’s been no confirmation from folks in the know (i.e. Bird, Disney, etc.), meaning we’ll have to keep this one in the realm of "maybe" for the time being. If you’re any good at math, you’ll note that 2014 marks the 10th anniversary of The Incredibles’ opening — so they’re running out of time if the plan was for an anniversary release.

The more likely scenario, assuming Disney isn’t just totally trolling us? They’re getting the film converted and prepped for a potential theatrical rerelease around the eventual opening of The Incredibles 2 (i.e. a double feature). The film has only garnered more fans over the past decade, and it’d be the perfect time to introduce a whole new generation to the modern classic.

What do you think? Would you like another chance to see The Incredibles on the big screen?

(Via FinalReel, /Film)