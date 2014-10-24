Latest Stories

Legends of Tomorrow Constantine Sara
Tag: TV
There’s a conspiracy in the Time Bureau in the midseason premiere of Legends of Tomorrow
Into the Badlands 304, Nix
Tag: Fangrrls
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Ella-Rae Smith on Nix's choices in 'The Boar and The Butterfly'
Into the Badlands 311, Sunny
Tag: Fangrrls
New alliances between former enemies shift the balance on Into the Badlands
Walter Simonson The Breaking of Helheim
Tag: Comics
Comics: Walter Simonson returns to Ragnarok; The Who rock opera gets graphic novel; more
-28b02e02-beb0-467c-ad1e-c36d3667ad44.jpeg

Brad Bird's The Incredibles could get a 3D theatrical rerelease

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Oct 24, 2014

We’re still bouncing off the walls because a sequel to Brad Bird’s awesome CGI flick The Incredibles is actually in development, but apparently the seminal original might get another shot at box-office glory. Well, maybe.

OK, here’s what happened: Word broke a while back that The Incredibles and Ratatouille were getting post-converted to 3D. As /Film notes, a 3D Blu-ray version of Ratatouille eventually showed up on shelves internationally. But The Incredibles? Nada.

So a report has popped up on FinalReel indicating The Incredibles conversion could be for a theatrical rerelease. The reasoning comes from the U.K. British Board of Film Classification, which classified Ratatouille as a “video” while The Incredibles is listed as a “film.” Typically, the “film” designation is reserved for theatrical releases, apparently — so start speculating.

There’s been no confirmation from folks in the know (i.e. Bird, Disney, etc.), meaning we’ll have to keep this one in the realm of "maybe" for the time being. If you’re any good at math, you’ll note that 2014 marks the 10th anniversary of The Incredibles’ opening — so they’re running out of time if the plan was for an anniversary release.

The more likely scenario, assuming Disney isn’t just totally trolling us? They’re getting the film converted and prepped for a potential theatrical rerelease around the eventual opening of The Incredibles 2 (i.e. a double feature). The film has only garnered more fans over the past decade, and it’d be the perfect time to introduce a whole new generation to the modern classic.

What do you think? Would you like another chance to see The Incredibles on the big screen?

(Via FinalReel, /Film)

Tag: the incredibles
Tag: Disney
Tag: Brad Bird

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Incredibles 2
Tag: Incredibles II
MV5BMjExMzU1OTc4MV5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTgwNjcxMzkzNTM@._V1_SX1777_CR0,0,1777,818_AL_
Incredibles 2 becomes first animated movie to exceed $600M domestically
Josh Weiss
Sep 3, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Incredibles 2
Tag: the incredibles
Screen Shot 2018-06-13 at 11.37.07 AM
How Jack-Jack was made even cuter for the sequel and more super insights from The Art of Incredibles 2
Josh Weiss
Jun 15, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: In 2 minutes
open-uri20150608-27674-cii65b_3b450f0d
WATCH: The super story of Pixar's The Incredibles in 2 minutes
Josh Weiss
Jun 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Incredibles 2
Tag: the incredibles
Screen Shot 2018-05-23 at 1.29.41 PM
Incredibles 2 reviews say the sequel is worthy of the name, even if it isn't as super as the first
Josh Weiss
Jun 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0