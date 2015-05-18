Brad Peyton reveals the real reasons why we don't have a Lobo movie yet

A few years ago, San Andreas director Brad Peyton had signed on to develop a movie based on DC Comics antihero Lobo. At the time, word was that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was set to star as the intergalactic mercenary and bounty hunter in a movie that was to be produced by Joel Silver. But when DC announced its superhero movie plate back in October, the Czarnian was mysteriously absent from DC’s upcoming Cinematic Universe, bitterly disappointing fans of the character in the process.

So, what happened? In a recent interview with ComingSoon.net during a San Andreas press junket over the weekend, Brad Peyton opened up about the reasons why a Lobo flick wasn't on DC’s movie slate ... at least for now.

"I think what’s happening with DC is that they have prioritized what they need to make first in order to kind of lay the foundations for the DC Universe.This is what I believe is happening just from what they’ve been taking about. They’re talking about 'Justice League,' 'Batman v Superman,' and going into 'Flash,' 'Wonder Woman,' and 'Aquaman.' Those are kind of the pillars of that universe."

Even if Lobo has a completed screenplay, it sounds that DC has sadly decided to put the project on the back burner. When he was asked whether the interstellar success of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy could've helped boost the chance of seeing a similar movie in Lobo, Peyton said that:

"It’s one of those things where, creatively, you and I get it, but there’s a lot of people that don’t quite get that. It’s a real uphill battle to talk people into spending a lot of money to do things correctly… I was really happy with the script, [though]. I talked with Dwayne about it. Joel Silver and I had a really amazing meeting about it. I did a rewrite of the script and was really, really excited for it. In their estimation, though, he wasn’t one of those main guys… That’s fair enough. I think that, to do any kind of comic book universe correctly, you do need to establish, 'Here’s the tone. Here’s the main people.' Then we can grow offshoots from there. With Marvel, they’re now doing smaller characters like 'Ant-Man' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy.' They obviously had to start, though, with their big guns and set up 'The Avengers.' I kind of feel like that’s where DC is now. They’re setting that team up."

Although the comic-book film is not currently on DC’s movie roster, Peyton is positive that Lobo will finally make it to the big screen down the line:

"I think there’s going to be a really amazing time for 'Lobo' and I think people are going to realize, certainly once they revisit it, what they’re sitting on. But you never know. I’m really happy with the project and where we got it and fingers crossed it comes to fruition at some point."

With Dwayne Johnson now being committed to play Black Adam in DC’s upcoming Shazam flick, does that mean that they’ll have to look for another leading man to play the role of Lobo? Or can the San Andreas and Furious 7 actor actually play two DC characters in the same cinematic universe? I have to say that I seriously doubt that, although it's not entirely impossible. But I'd like to know who'd you think could play a great Lobo. Is that a movie you really want to see?

(via Coming Soon)