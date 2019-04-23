Latest Stories

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Finn and Poe)
Tag: Movies
John Boyega says The Rise of Skywalker likely his final Star Wars film
Game of Thrones/Avengers: Endgame collage
Tag: Movies
Are we staring down the most tragic nerd weekend ever?
Game of Thrones Season 8 - Maisie Williams and Joe Dempsie
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones: The most embarrassing thing about that Arya scene? Her family was watching
Video Games
Tag: Games
Nerdy Jobs: The video game tester making sure your games aren't busted
cap-aunt-may-ship-sfc

Bradley Cooper's hottest character is Rocket Racoon, don't @ me [Strong Female Characters #46]

Presenters
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Apr 23, 2019

It's almost Endgame o'clock and our bodies are not ready, but as you count down the minutes, please enjoy the latest episode of the SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast.

This week, Cher, Preeti and Courtney crave sleep, lament what could have been for FX's Y: The Last Man, and welcome our new zombie pig overlords. They also play an Endgame-themed round of Idris for Everything (spoiler: Idris Elba should be in everything) and talk about their Avengers OTPs  (Stucky 4ever).

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google's Play Store here.

Subscribe on Spotify here.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Avengers: Endgame

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: