Tag: TV
Game of Thrones/HBO
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Odin, who played Bran Stark’s Direwolf pup Summer on Game of Thrones, has died

Contributed by
_DSC6634.jpg
Josh Grossberg
Mar 27, 2020

Winter has come for a beloved Game of Thrones icon.

In some sad news, Entertainment Weekly reports that the Inuit dog that doubled as Bran Stark's Direwolf pup, Summer, in the 2011 series premiere of HBO's Emmy-winning drama series has died.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the 10-year-old named Odin had been diagnosed with mouth cancer back in November.

Odin's owner, William Mulhall, who operates Direwolf Tours in Northern Ireland (which takes GoT fans to the show's shooting locations) and had previously set up a GoFundMe for the beloved canine, confirmed that the good boy passed away in his sleep.

"Odin has far too many achievements to announce in this post but just look at our social media pages over the past 5 years and see," Mulhall wrote on the company's Instagram page. "We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalized in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1."

He continued: "To everyone that was lucky enough to meet him and put a smile on your face please remember that moment. It’s an incredible piece of luck to have a pet you love so well become world famous and touch so many peoples hearts. He was always fond of the beach and his favourite treats which he had almost everyday before his passing."

If there's a silver lining, at least one Stark pup still lives. Odin is survived by his brother Thor, who played Robb Stark's Direwolf, Grey Wind, as a puppy.

Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Direwolf
Tag: dog
Tag: obituary

