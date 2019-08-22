WIRE Buzz: Brandon Routh, Courtney Ford exit Legends of Tomorrow; Taron Edgerton heads to VR; more

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is about to shuffle its roster a bit.

Actors Brandon Routh, who plays Ray Palmer/Atom and Courtney Ford, who plays Nora Darhk, are stepping back from their series regular status on The CW series, per a report from Deadline. Their exit was prompted by the progression of their individual storylines, a common occurrence with the supergroup series, which has regularly seen its characters enter and exit from its ensemble cast.

Series executive producers Phil Klemmer, Grianne Godfree, and Keto Shimizu issued a statement about the casting change. It read, in part, "Brandon and Courtney have been invaluable members of the Legends family. They have always brought a level of passion and collaboration to their characters and to the show — both on and off the screen – that we deeply admire and for which we are eternally grateful."

The statement also made it clear that the show's creative team is keeping the door open for one (or both) of them to return.

"Brandon and Courtney have been invaluable members of the Legends family. We love these characters and hope to check in with them in future seasons, to see how life off the ship has transformed them for better or worse."

Next up, the former Rocketman is blasting off into virtual reality.

According to Variety, Kingsman star Taron Egerton will join co-star with Lucy Boynton for Glimpse, a new VR project slated to debut at this year's Venice Film Festival as part of the Venice Virtual Reality Interactive showcase. Edgerton will play a heartbroken panda, whose mind will also serve as the film's setting. The panda's sadness stems from a rough breakup from his girlfriend, who happens to be a deer who aspires to be a musician, who'll be played by Boynton.

"I love that as beautiful and enchanting as it is visually, it doesn’t sugar-coat anything. It feels really poignant, authentic and hopeful," Boynton said about the project.

Finally, Disney+ is canceling series months before its November launch.

The upcoming streaming service has put the breaks on Book of Enchantment, a series that was going to focus on some of the studio's most iconic villains. Deadline reports that the decision was made based on the darker tone and direction the show was taking after the scripts had been worked on for the past 13 weeks. Which is a distinct no-no for the family-friendly platform.

The series, which had been in development for over a year, was based on the Villains book series by Serena Valentino. While it wasn't ever formally given the green light, it did seem like a good fit for Disney+, as it presented well-known characters in all-new stories.

However, like Routh and Ford in Legends, the studio keeping the door open in case it decides to re-option the series in the future.