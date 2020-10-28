WIRE Buzz: Brave New World canceled at Peacock; DIY Halloween Horror Nights; more

Peacock will no longer be venturing forward with Brave New World following its first (and for now, only) season. Deadline is reporting that the streaming service has opted not to continue with the adaptation of Aldous Huxley's dystopian science fiction novel, choosing instead to shop it to other outlets.

"There will not be a Season 2 of Brave New World on Peacock," the streamer said in a statement. "David Wiener created a thought-provoking and cinematic adaptation. We're grateful to the cast and crew who brought this world to life. We look forward to telling more stories with David in the future."

Based on Huxley's novel, Brave New World is set in a utopian society that was able to achieve peace and stability, even as it prohibits monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. The show centers on Bernard Marx (Legion's Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Castlevania's Jessica Brown Findlay), two citizens of New London who go on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they encounter a violent rebellion. They're rescued by John the Savage (Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich) who helps them escape back to New London, eventually coming along with them. His arrival in the New World soon begins to disrupt the utopian harmony that exists, causing Bernard and Lenina to deal with the repercussions

Brave New World was developed by David Wiener and Grant Morrison, and also stars Kylie Bunbury (The Twilight Zone), Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials), Joseph Morgan (The Originals), Sen Mitsuji (Altered Carbon), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Demi Moore (Corporate Animals), and Ed Stoppard (Knightfall).

Like most events this year, Halloween Horror Nights isn’t taking place at Universal Studios Hollywood due to the global pandemic. The good news, however, is that you can now freak yourself out in the comfort of your own home, provided you have a decent internet connection.

Halloween Horror Nights has put together a slew of horrific accoutrements that HHN fans can enjoy. The first of these is a series of POV walkthroughs of past mazes that HHN has posted on their YouTube Channel, including the fan-favorite "La Llorona":

Video of #HHNForever | La Llorona 2012 POV Maze Walkthrough

(To look behind the curtain and see how mazes like "La Llorona" are created, check out Greg Nicotero talking all about his experience going behind the scenes of a new maze running in 2021.)

There are plenty of other ways you can bring HHN into your life this Halloween season, as well. Dim your lights, for example, and put on HHN’s curated Spotify playlist, which will make your living room feel more like a room for the living dead. Want to spook up your next Zoom call? HHN has got you covered with virtual backgrounds that will freak your friends and/or colleagues out. And last but not least, you can even celebrate some horrific nights at home by buying some HHN-themed merchandise. Nothing says it’s the horror season, after all, better than an HHN 2020 Jack backpack.

X-Men: The Animated Series holds a special place in the hearts of many nerds of a certain age, and Disney+ is here to fill those nerdy hearts to the brim — those looking to relive their childhood and/or get a good dose of nostalgia to distract them from the current day-to-day can now re-watch the entire series on Disney+.

But what if you weren’t around in the early '90s or, Mutants forbid, you missed the show the first time around, and you need to see a sampling before you decide to dive in? It's not like they made a trailer back in the day.

Well, don’t worry, because Disney+ has got you covered: the streaming platform put together an "unofficial official" X-Men: The Animated Series trailer on their YouTube Channel.

Video of X-Men: The Animated Series | Unofficial Official Trailer | Disney+

The trailer clearly sets up the conflict not only between mutants and humans, but also between the mutants who follow Professor Xavier and those who follow Magneto’s more violent position. The stakes are high, and the characters are memorable. So memorable, in fact, that the voice actors from the show got together recently to discuss why their series is as relevant as ever.

All episodes of X-Men: The Animated Series are now streaming on Disney+.

Video of X-Men: The Animated Series: Why The 90s Show Is The Best Thing Ever | SYFY WIRE

