Break into Brian Haberlin's breathtaking new steampunk sci-fi saga, Sonata

One of the profound joys of comics is unexpectedly discovering some refreshing gem rising above the crowd to surprise and invigorate the senses. Such is the case with Image Comics' new Sonata #1 and its wealth of awe-inspiring storytelling and images.

This breathtaking, creator-owned sci-fi fantasy series written by David Hine (The Bulletproof Coffin) and Brian Haberlin (Witchblade, Anomaly), with striking art by fan-fave Haberlin and vivid colors courtesy of Geirrod Van Dyke (Spawn), reminds us of the universal power of the broad-shouldered visual medium. The promising premiere issue arrives Wednesday, June 12 and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look inside along with comments by its veteran artist.

Credit: Image Comics

The sweeping plot find two disparate cultures clashing on a planet they each believe is their true Promised Land. The Rans are a noble, peace-loving people, but the Tayans are a ruthless race of warriors whose nature it is to colonize and control. Colossal creatures called the Sleeping Giants also consider this primal world home, though their actual identity is shrouded in mystery. Are they bloodthirsty monsters or the epic gods of legend? Amidst this turmoil, a brave young woman named Sonata is willing to break all the rules to find herself in this universe—and she’s not going to let sleeping gods lie.

Credit: Image Comics

Haberlin, co-creator of the sultry Witchblade character, is in fine worldbuilding form with Hine in this debut offering. His evocative art paired with Van Dyke's eye-pleasing colors is positively elevating, populated with majestic alien landscapes, towering troll monsters, steampunk airships, and avian beasts.

Credit: Anomaly World