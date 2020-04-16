Latest Stories

E.T. moon shot
Tag: Movies
E.T. cinematographer Allen Daviau dies at 77 of coronavirus complications
Onward The Hunt Trolls Bloodshot Invisible Man
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The origin of Onward's Guinevere; Rian Johnson explains cut Last Jedi scene; and more
Brian Dennehy Getty
Tag: Movies
Brian Dennehy, actor whose performances spanned Ratatouille to Cocoon, dead at 81
Donkey Kong Country
Tag: Fangrrls
Platforming my way through the quarantine
Brian Dennehy Getty
More info i
Source: Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Brian Dennehy, actor whose performances spanned Ratatouille to Cocoon, dead at 81

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Apr 16, 2020

Brian Dennehy, the Golden Globe and Tony-winning actor whose extensive TV work earned him multiple Emmy nominations, has died at 81. His death was not due to the coronavirus, but from natural causes.

While Dennehy played plenty of straight drama roles and action-oriented characters aside Sylvester Stallone, he also gave such memorable genre performances as the alien leader Walter in Cocoon and Cocoon: The Return as well as Ratatouille's Django, father of Remy and leader of the rats. His gruff yet warm countenance led him to many complex tough-guy roles, becoming so memorable that he even made his way into the world of comics. He reportedly served as inspiration for Brian Michael Bendis' version of Spider-Man baddie Norman Osborn, as drawn by Mark Bagley:

More obituary

Jensen Ackles, Brigid Brannagh, and Logan Williams in Supernatural
Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen on The Flash, dies at 16
Time Bandits
Time Bandits, Return of the Jedi actor Malcolm Dixon dies at 66

Norman Osborn in Marvel Ultimate

Source: Marvel

Dennehy was also prolific on the small screen, where many of his nearly 200 credits were played. Detectives, dads, and killers were his bread and butter, but sometimes he'd score a more outlandish role, like Masters of Science Fiction's Bedzyk.

The announcement of his death comes from his daughter, Elizabeth:

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related," Dennehy wrote. "Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends."

Dennehy's final performance looks to be in the upcoming film Son of the South.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Brian Dennehy
Tag: obituary
Tag: Cocoon
Tag: Ratatouille

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker