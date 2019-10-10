Brie Larson and her fellow MCU heroines have approached Kevin Feige about all-female Avengers movie

Ever since Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) picked up the Iron Man Gauntlet and was flanked by her fellow heroines during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, MCU fans have been patiently waiting for the announcement of an all-female Avengers film...and waiting...and waiting...

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,'” Larson recently told Variety. “What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen ... I love Carol Danvers so much and I love playing her and I love the way that she interacts with people and the way that she’s grown into herself. So, I’m excited to see where that goes. But there’s so many other new characters that I love, as well, that I’m excited to see and it’s so hard to imagine now where we’re at with these stories. Them existing without any one of those characters. It’s hard to pull that apart.”

Captain Marvel was the first female-led superhero film for Marvel Studios and will be followed by Cate Shortland's Black Widow in May of next year. While Disney has been mainly one step ahead of Warner Bros. and DC in the realm of comic book filmmaking, Warner Bros. has arguably been a step ahead when it comes to giving the spotlight to female characters. Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman beat out Carol's big screen debut by more than two years, while Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey project will hit theaters about three months before Widow does.

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Even so, Marvel Studios has the solid foundation for an all-female team-up if it so chooses to go that route in Phase 4 or beyond. It's also making up for lost time via Disney+, which already has Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk shows in development right now. In addition, the first episode of the streaming service's What If...? series will show us what would have happened if Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) became Captain America instead of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

Getting back to Endgame for a second, the "She's got help" line from Okoye (Danai Gurira) — coupled with the ensuing imagery of the MCU's strong women putting up a united front — is one of the most badass moments in the entire film. One could argue that it was only rivaled by Cap wielding Mjolnir.

“It was just a great day,” added Larson during her Variety interview. “To get to be with all of those women for the day and you get this feeling of, like, almost a little bit of naughtiness because it’s a secret and none of us can talk about it — that it felt like we were a part of this like coven working together for this goal. It was an opportunity for us to share and hang out. And as many people know, a lot of the time women aren’t working together. It’s kind of been this new breath of fresh air for us in our industry that there’s more female ensemble films, which has allowed us the opportunity to really communicate with one another. So we get so excited and feel so much energy when you get to be around your peers and share stories.”