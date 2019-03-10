Brie Larson surprised Captain Marvel fans at a movie theater, helped sell popcorn and soda

A lucky group of Captain Marvel fans got a surprise Saturday night when Carol Danvers herself, Brie Larson, showed up at a regular screening to hawk popcorn and soda behind the concession stand.

In photos posted by the film's official Twitter account, we can see Larson wearing a snazzy Captain Marvel-themed track suit, handing audience members their tubs and cups of movie theater treats.

Of course, her face is on all of the edible merch. While the popcorn and soda are usually overpriced, the theater probably made a killing with a legitimate celebrity selling their wares.

Larson then walked into the theater to cheers and squeals of delight from the audience, saying:

"I just heard that I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself, so thank you so much for coming. You guys are so awesome to come opening weekend."

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the movie takes place in the 1990s, more than 20 years before the events of the first Iron Man. Carol Danvers, once a hotshot Air Force pilot, is now a warrior on the elite Kree team known as Starforce. Unaware of her past, Carol begins to slowly remember her old life after crashing to Earth, following an encounter with the shapeshifting Skrulls.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere. According to weekend box office numbers, the film has already broken records for movies led by a female protagonist. In fact, it's already defeated Wonder Woman's domestic opening.