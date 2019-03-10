Latest Stories

Jeff Goldblum Ian Malcolm via Jurassic World site 2019
Tag: Movies
Jeff Goldblum goes all Ian Malcolm after hearing we could have real dinos in 5 years
Idris Elba The Incredible Hulk
Tag: TV
Idris Elba asks to see the manager in SNL parody of The Incredible Hulk
marie severin
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: Marie Severin
Cyberpunk 2077 logo via official site 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Cyberpunk 2077 behind the scenes; Tomb Raider’s snaky DLC; Shenmue III gameplay
Captain Marvel Brie Larson Carol Danvers

Brie Larson surprised Captain Marvel fans at a movie theater, helped sell popcorn and soda

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 10, 2019

A lucky group of Captain Marvel fans got a surprise Saturday night when Carol Danvers herself, Brie Larson, showed up at a regular screening to hawk popcorn and soda behind the concession stand. 

In photos posted by the film's official Twitter account, we can see Larson wearing a snazzy Captain Marvel-themed track suit, handing audience members their tubs and cups of movie theater treats.

Of course, her face is on all of the edible merch. While the popcorn and soda are usually overpriced, the theater probably made a killing with a legitimate celebrity selling their wares.

Larson then walked into the theater to cheers and squeals of delight from the audience, saying:

"I just heard that I was on the cups and popcorn and I wanted to see for myself, so thank you so much for coming. You guys are so awesome to come opening weekend."

Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the movie takes place in the 1990s, more than 20 years before the events of the first Iron Man. Carol Danvers, once a hotshot Air Force pilot, is now a warrior on the elite Kree team known as Starforce. Unaware of her past, Carol begins to slowly remember her old life after crashing to Earth, following an encounter with the shapeshifting Skrulls.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere. According to weekend box office numbers, the film has already broken records for movies led by a female protagonist. In fact, it's already defeated Wonder Woman's domestic opening.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Brie Larson
Tag: marvel studios
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Carol Danvers

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Nick Fury
Brie Larson Carol Danvers Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel: Brie Larson explains how Carol Danvers became very personal to her in BTS featurette
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: jude law
Jude Law Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel: Disney reportedly spills cosmic beans on Jude Law's 'mystery' character
Josh Weiss
Dec 27, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: marvel studios
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Captain Marvel: Brie Larson glows bright and kicks Skrull heinie in electric second trailer
Josh Weiss
Dec 3, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: marvel comics
The Life of Captain Marvel #5
Captain Marvel gets a Superman-esque retcon to her origin story in latest issue from Margaret Stohl
Josh Weiss
Oct 17, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4