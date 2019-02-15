Brie Larson wants Ms. Marvel to show up in Captain Marvel 2

Captain Marvel is still several weeks away from its opening day, but star Brie Larson already has a firm idea of who she'd like fighting alongside Carol Danvers in a sequel.

Speaking at a Singapore press conference for the film (via CBR), Larson was asked which superhero she would like to "pair up" with if Captain Marvel 2 becomes a reality somewhere down the line. After a moment's thought, Larson replied, "My dream would be that Ms. Marvel gets to come into play," as the room broke out into applause.

Ms. Marvel is Kamala Khan, a young Pakistani-American teenager who also happens to be a Muslim and a shape-shifting Inhuman. A resident of Jersey City, she idolizes Carol and adopts her original name, Ms. Marvel, now that Carol herself is known as Captain Marvel.

Kamala has become wildly popular with fans since making her comics debut in 2014, and Marvel head Kevin Feige has stated that there are plans afoot to bring her into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (there's already an animated version of her). It would certainly seem to make sense that she make her first appearance alongside her mentor in a Captain Marvel sequel.

Speaking of Ms. Marvel -- the name anyway -- an extensive new article in the Hollywood Reporter on Larson and Captain Marvel has revealed a few more interesting nuggets besides the paycheck that the Oscar-winning actress is bringing home for the role.

As longtime Marvel readers know, back in Danvers' days as Ms. Marvel she tooled around the cosmos in a decidedly skimpy costume that more or less amounted to a black one-piece bathing suit, which also accentuated her somewhat exaggerated physical attributes (Carol now fights for the universe in a much more functional and less exploitative uniform).

In the article, Feige recalled that Larson was initially taken aback when she saw some of those older versions of Carol on the wall at Marvel Studios HQ: "If you look at the comics, the further you go back, the less clothes Carol Danvers seems to be wearing...Brie pointed it out on the wall, and we went, 'Yeah...just so you know, that's not what we're doing.' She goes, 'OK. I didn't think so, but I'm glad you said that.'"

And just to tie the whole Captain Marvel/Ms. Marvel thing back together, Feige also hinted in the THR article that he sees Captain Marvel as the vanguard for a whole new slate of Marvel movies featuring female leads: "We feel like it'll be the first of many...There were a lot of men in that initial run of Avengers." Perhaps a solo movie for Kamala Khan herself is not that far off.

Captain Marvel is out in theaters March 8.