Brightburn: Evil Superman wannabe terrorizes diner in grisly new clip

There's a new Superman in town and he's here to fight for death, terror, and the jump scare way! Sony has dropped a pretty grisly clip from its upcoming film, Brightburn, which imagines a world in which Clark Kent went down a dark and evil path as a child.

Produced by James Gunn, the movie was helmed by David Yarovesky (The Hive) and written by Gunn's brother and cousin, Brian and Mark Gunn. Teased in the trailers, this clip takes place at the Brightburn Diner (they said the title!) as Brandon Breyer (Jackson A. Dunn), now an evil version of the Man of Steel, terrorizes a poor waitress closing up for the day. Dunn may look familiar to you now, as he played a young version of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) during the time travel test in Avengers: Endgame.

You can watch the new scene below, but be fair warned that it does carry a red-band banner and is intended for mature audiences only. There is some pretty gnarly stuff, particularly a shard of glass lodging itself in the waitress’s eyeball.

Video of BRIGHTBURN - Red-Band Extended Diner Scene (In Theaters May 24)

Elizabeth Banks and David Denman play Tori and Kyle Breyer, the Ma and Pa Kent types who raise an alien child as their own when he crash lands in the woods near their house. Unlike the comic book parents that inspired them, Tori and Kyle cannot inspire their adopted son to become a symbol for goodness in the world. Instead, they watch helplessly and scared as he discovers his powers and spirals out of control.

In designing the mask that Brandon dons under his new persona, Gunn revealed that Leatherface and Freddy Krueger were among the visual influences. The goal was to create an iconic horror movie villain with a distinctive look that will stick with audience members and persevere across the years. It seems to have worked, because a few kids in the U.K. were utterly traumatized after watching the movie's trailer, which was erroneously showed during a screening of Peppa Pig.

Brightburn flies into theaters Friday, May 24, when it will go toe-to-toe with Disney's live-action Aladdin from director Guy Ritchie.