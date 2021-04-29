If you know how to build an ejector seat, Britain's MI6 spy service is looking for a new 'Q'

If there’s one thing a good double-0 agent needs, it’s a better Q. From ejector seats, to smoke screen emitters, to flamethrower bagpipes, where would James Bond and his fellow British super spies be without Q’s gadgets? Apparently, MI6 doesn’t want to find out, as the U.K’s foreign spy service is currently in the market for a new Director General Q, or just Q, to every Bond fan.

Per a tweet today from Chief of the U.K. Secret Intelligence Service, Richard Moore, MI6 is “looking for a new ‘Q’.” So, if you’re interested in helping her Majesty’s secret service to “develop the operational technology of the future,” you should inquire within.

According to the attached job description, you have till May 26 to apply for the sweet gig. Granted, it may not be as sweet as Peter Burton, Desmond Llewelyn, Geoffrey Bayldon, Alec McCowen, John Cleese, and Ben Whishaw have made it seem over the course of 23 Bond films.

But then again, you probably wouldn’t have to deal with Roger Moore and Sean Connery types mucking up all your best gear. Probably.

After briefly and genteelly describing its own clandestine affairs, MI6’s job description goes on to read: “You are Q. More formally, you are Director General Q, one of the deputies to the Chief of MI6 (C). MI6 needs to be at the cutting-edge of technology in order to stay ahead.”

Because you never know what kind of evil geniuses are out there devising new and improved ways to try to take over the world.

Nuts and bolts speaking, your main job would be to provide “collaborative leadership” to the agency’s tech teams, in conjunction with the public sector, in order to turn “disruptive technologies from threats to our operations into opportunities, putting MI6 at the leading edge of digital innovation.” And of course, “You will be passionate about bringing real value and benefit to the U.K.’s National Security, and will demonstrate integrity, courage and determined delivery.”

And hopefully a wry sense of humor as well.