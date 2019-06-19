Brooklyn's Bottleneck Gallery salutes Spielberg films with Amblinesque art show

Since the moment director Steven Spielberg first stepped onto the world stage in 1975 with a little shark movie called Jaws, he's engaged and inspired millions of cinephiles.

Over the years, Spielberg-helmed movies have amassed over $10 billion in global box-office receipts with household-name blockbusters such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Hook, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and War of the Worlds.

In honor of Spielberg's work and the titles created under his Amblin Entertainment production banner, pop culture impresarios Matt Ferguson and Matthew "Florey" Rowan have opened an art exhibition at Brooklyn's Bottleneck Gallery titled "Amblinesque." This two-person retrospective consists of screen printed film posters and limited-edition art prints inspired by the Academy Award-winning director/producer's wealth of silver-screen projects, including Back to the Future, The Goonies, Gremlins, and much (much) more.

Credit: Bottleneck Gallery/Vice Press

Since its founding in 1981, Spielberg's Amblin has become an enduring symbol in world cinema, representing childlike fascinations, the enduring human spirit, and unbridled imagination. It's a fitting legacy, as the company's well-known logo was taken from the flying bicycle scene in Spielberg's E.T.

"The exhibition came about after I made a Jurassic Park poster last year that went down particularly well and Bottleneck asked me if I wanted to do more and make it into an exhibition," Ferguson told SYFY WIRE. "At first it was just the films of Steven Spielberg, but then I realized all my favorite ones are of a certain style and era, so we then evolved it into an Amblin exhibition and added in more titles. Finally on top of that Florey came on board to add some different pieces and it all coalesced together into a fun exhibition."

Credit: Bottleneck Gallery/Vice Press (Matt Ferguson and Florey)

"To me the films we chose for the exhibition will always evoke feelings of wonder and amazement," adds Florey. "My childhood was spent watching these films, and my adult life has been spent re-watching those very same films. They never get old. There's a timeless quality to them that you only get with truly great movies."

These intriguing interpretations are all for sale and will be on view at the Bottleneck Gallery through July 10. The special event is open to the public and free to all. Bottleneck is located at 60 Broadway in Brooklyn, New York, with posted hours of Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Now soar into our special expanded preview for this remarkable exhibition — hosted by Bottleneck Gallery and Vice Press — in the gallery below, then tell us which pieces best represent the signature Amblin magic.