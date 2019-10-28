WIRE Buzz: Bruce Willis sci-fi Anti-Life; $100K Spider-Man watch; Dante's Inferno

Bruce Willis is headed back to space alongside Thomas Jane, another actor well-familiar with the interstellar. The Fifth Element plus The Expanse — what could go wrong? Well, a lot when your film is called Anti-Life. The movie just wrapped and is now looking for distribution.

Deadline reports that the film — from director John Suits (Pandemic) and writers Edward Drake (True Detective) and Corey Large (It Follows, producer) — is being shopped by Screen Media to international buyers. Anti-Life, which also stars Cody Kearsley (Riverdale) and Rachel Nichols (Titans), is about a stowaway on a ship headed to a new Earth.

Colonies are always in high demand in space because, well, if you’re at the point where you’re making a New Earth, that means Old Earth isn’t doing too hot. This stowaway teams up with Willis’ craggy old space veteran to fight off a “malevolent cosmic terror” trying to use their vessel as a weapon. “Anti-Life answers the age-old question of what would it would look like to come-of-age in space while being hunted by blood-thirsty aliens,” said Drake in a statement. Ah, yes. That age-old question.

Anti-Life has not yet secured a release date for its inevitable straight-to-VOD distribution.

Next, if fans have an extra chunk of change sitting around, they can get some new Spider-Man equipment that looks like it’s straight from Tony Stark. But this isn’t the Iron Spider — just watches. Very fancy watches from Geneva’s RJ Studio, but watches nonetheless.

So how much does it cost to look like a billionaire tech genius is designing your accessories? Well, about $100K. The Arraw Spider-Man Tourbillon’s best colorway, black carbon, and red fiberglass will run Marvel fans $97,700. And also there’s only 10. There’s also 10 all-black ones for $5K less, but if webheads are dropping this much on something that can’t even sling webs...well, they might as well get all the classic colors.

“It was a pleasure for us to work closely with the team at MARVEL Studios, who has put its trust in our hands for the creation and development of our first complicated watch designed in honor of Spider-Man,” said Marco Tedeschi, CEO and Creative Director of RJ.

“For the first time, a character and his universe inspired us not only in the aesthetics, but also in the technicality of the movement. And it is no coincidence that we have chosen a tourbillon: light, rapid ,and ethereal. Its increased power reserve of more than six days makes a fitting tribute to Spider-Man's own endurance and performance.”

The watches, which come with their own eight-legged, spider-like watch box, are available at Bhindi Jewelers in Los Angeles.

Finally, if Good Omens finally got a show, why not look to other cases of Biblical adventures? That’s what a new Freeform show asks as it looks to adapt Dante Alighieri's Inferno. But this time, it’ll star a young woman in L.A.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show comes from writing teams Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris (Knightfall) and Nina Fiore and John Herrera (The Handmaid's Tale), who’ve worked under Freeform’s newly-named head of originals Lauren Corrao. Corrao’s been in the position since this spring, developing Dante’s Inferno from its early stages.

The idea of the show is that Grace Dante — a woman in her twenties with an addict mom and a troubled brother — is handpicked by the Devil to have a great time of things. But obviously, it’s never a good thing to make a deal with the Devil. So Grace needs to journey through the Inferno (here the underbelly of Los Angeles, seemingly constructed in the same way as in the Divine Comedy), in order to set things right.

No word on when this descent into hell begins.