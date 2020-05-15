Bruce Willis goes full 'Armageddon' during pandemic lockdown

Bruce Willis' Armageddon costume, we've got just five words for you: Damn glad to see you boy! The iconic orange spacesuit was just one of the images that was burned into genre fans' brains everywhere when Michael Bay's disaster film took over the box office in 1998. The actor broke out the old character's costume while under coronavirus lockdown, though the pandemic is unfortunately not going to be solved by a bunch of oil drillers setting off a nuke. Probably.

Willis led the team into space as Harry Stamper, and for those fans that "Don't Want to Miss a Thing," they can see how he's kept his costume in prime condition in the two decades that've passed since Armageddon overcame Deep Impact to be 1998's asteroid disaster movie of choice.

Take a look:

Posted by his daughter, actress Rumer Willis, the picture shows off the action star not only in his astronaut orange (which looks a bit like a prison jumpsuit without all the bells and whistles) but in a protective face mask made from a bandana. Even when reprising old badass roles, Willis is practicing coronavirus safety.

"He said this is 'His saving the 🌎 outfit' (Actual one from Armageddon ☄️)," Rumer wrote in the caption. Willis isn't the first actor stuck at home to go digging through his old characters - but it's notable that Willis' antics aren't even for his own social media (which he doesn't have). Now when will his former crewmates — including Ben Affleck, Peter Stormare, Owen Wilson, and Steve Buscemi — get ready for thier own homebound missions?