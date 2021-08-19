Brutal new clip from Nia DaCosta's Candyman reminds us why you still shouldn't say his name

It's almost time for one of the most anticipated horror movies of the year. Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta and co-written and produced by Jordan Peele, was originally supposed to hit theaters last year, but pandemic delays ultimately meant the film was pushed back more than a year. Now, we're just days away from finally being able to see it, and the latest clip from the film is reminding you of something very important: It's still not a good idea to say his name.

A spiritual sequel to the original 1992 film starring Virginia Madsen and Tony Todd, Candyman follows a Chicago artist named Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) looking for a fresh source of inspiration as his career begins to flag. Fearing that he'll never live up to his past successes, Anthony begins exploring the history of the area where he and his girlfriend (Teyonah Parris) have recently moved, and where the Cabrini Green housing projects once stood. As he digs deeper into the history of Cabrini Green, a longtime resident begins telling him stories of the legendary figure known as Candyman, and inspiration strikes.

But the more Anthony mines the legends of Cabrini Green for inspiration, the more old terrors also start to re-emerge.

In the clip below, you'll see what happens as the legend of the Candyman starts to make its way back out into the world, as a group of girls in a high school bathroom decide to play the classic "look in a mirror and say his name five times" game. It...doesn't go well. Check it out:

With its exploration of the effects of gentrification, the way the artistic community mines local cultural pain for clout and inspiration, and legacies of violence in urban communities, DaCosta's Candyman is dealing with some heavy subject matter right out of the gate. It's a film that's looking to dig deep on a number of big thematic concerns, but this clip proves that it also knows audiences want the legendary man with the hook to do some serious damage, and this Candyman is not afraid to deliver on that front.

To further underline those big thematic concerns, though, Universal Pictures also dropped a new short featurette Thursday, highlighting the real visual artists who were recruited to deliver depth and meaning to Anthony's work. From his early paintings pre-Candyman to the work he does throughout the film as his connection to Cabrini Green evolves, a lot of thought went into the lead character's artistic process. You can check that out below.

Video of Candyman - Art &amp; Artists

Candyman scares into theaters August 27.

