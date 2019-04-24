Bryan Cogman's Game of Thrones spin-off has been killed off at HBO

If you are lamenting the oncoming end of Game of Thrones, HBO has you covered. Not only is one prequel series (thought to be called The Long Night) in production right now, but many more are in the works. One that was being developed by prolific Thrones scribe Bryan Cogman, however, will not be going forward.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cogman (who recently wrote episode 8.2 of the series, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms") says that he is done with author George R.R. Martin's fictional world. When asked if his "successor show" was still in the works, Cogman let it be known that dreams for his particular spin-off have gone up in a spout of dragon fire.

"My prequel show is not happening and will not happen. HBO decided to go a different way," Cogman said. Instead of staying in Westeros, Cogman will shift over to Amazon, and help them out as part of an exclusive deal. He continued to say, "I am done with Westeros. It's wonderfully bittersweet. I'll certainly miss it, but I'm excited to go out on my own and try to be in the captain's chair of my own projects, armed with everything I've learned. I've learned more than I could possibly imagine from eight seasons of this thing."

Cogman went on to say how much the most recent episode meant to him, as it mostly contained almost the entire main cast of the series having various reckonings with one another. "It was a goodbye and a love letter to these characters and to this cast," he said.

Without going into much detail, he also mentioned what viewers can expect in this coming week's episode. "Without getting into spoilers, this is the dread coming to your door," he said. "The White Walkers and the Night King are the end personified. Whatever that means to you? That's what you're going to see next week."

Cogman will certainly be missed in the world of ice and fire. During his tenure as a writer for the series, he wrote some very memorable episodes, including Season 3's "Kissed by Fire", Season 4's "The Laws of Gods and Men", and Season 6's "Blood of my Blood."

