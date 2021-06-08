Bryan Fuller gets the keys to rebuild Stephen King’s horror novel 'Christine' into feature film for Sony and Blumhouse

Start your engines, horror fans. Deadline has some Stephen King adaptation news to get your motor revving. The media outlet is reporting that Bryan Fuller plans to go under the hood of King’s 1983 classic Christine to rebuild it into a dragstrip-ready feature for Sony Pictures and Blumhouse.

With this project, the former Hannibal and American Gods writer and showrunner is not only writing the adaptive screenplay but looking to shift gears from his usual role as TV writer and producer to feature film director. Jason Blum, Vincenzo Natali, and Steven Hoban are part of the producing team to make sure this well-oiled machine runs smoothly.

Christine is a horror novel about a 1958 Plymouth Fury possessed by malevolent supernatural forces that can drive by itself (as well as repair itself if it gets banged up). When Arnie, a nerdy high school kid, buys Christine, they develop a psychic codependent bond, whereby Arnie becomes very possessive of his car...and vice versa. John Carpenter directed a feature film adaptation starring Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul, and Harry Dean Stanton in December of the same year the novel was published.

Video of Christine (1983) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

While Fuller has built a reputation for his gonzo and trippy aesthetics (as well as going way overbudget at time), the media outlet is reporting he’s planning to keep the story set in the ‘80s for a throwback feel and keep the abstractions to a minimum.

King has enjoyed a steady boom of adaptations of his work for several years now, with very little indication of it letting up. In addition to Christine, novels such as 11/22/63, Doctor Sleep, and Lisey's Story have recently seen live-action adaptations, among many others (including the two It films, Pet Sematary, Mr. Mercedes, and the forthcoming series set in The Shining's Overlook Hotel).