Bryan Hitch on the 'massive scale' of his new Justice League of America series

Bryan Hitch is known for big comics. I mean, really big comics. He's the guy who did The Authority with Warren Ellis, a comic famous for its "widescreen" approach to epic superhero action. He worked on JLA while no less a comics titan than Mark Waid was scripting it, and, of course, he co-created The Ultimates with writer Mark Millar, a comic that's still influencing the Marvel Cinematic Universe today, from the Chitauri to Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.



Next month, Hitch brings that epic approach to Justice League of America, one of many post-Convergence series headed our way from DC Comics, which puts Hitch in the driver's seat as both writer and artist for DC's biggest superteam. The main Justice League book, led by writer Geoff Johns, will still be around, but Hitch will be going his own way with JLA, taking the team of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman and Cyborg to places they've hopefully never been before.



For Hitch, the book is "deeply personal," because it was the Justice League that got him into comics in the first place. The story will reportedly begin with a looming alien invasion in New York City, and then expand quite a bit from there. In fact, it'll expand so much, Hitch promises it's the biggest thing he's never done.

"There is some massive scale stuff here I've never tried to draw before. Given what I've done in my career, that's saying something."

If you don't know Hitch's work, trust me, that's really saying something. This guy's leveled whole cities and followed superteams through extra-dimensional space more than once in his career, so just hearing him make that claim is exciting. Simply by setting the story in New York instead of, say, Metropolis, Hitch is setting himself apart, but he promises plenty of other "ridiculously large ideas," including time travel, nonlinear plots and something that's often sorely missing from comics these days: new villains.

"I want to pit them against stuff you've never seen before," Hitch says. "If it's the same villain they've fought before, you know he's the bad guy, you know how he operates and you know the league's going to win."

Bryan Hitch's Justice League of America #1 hits comic-book stores June 17. To see more cover art for the series, head over to USA Today.

(Via USA Today)