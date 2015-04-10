Bryan Singer officially confirms Ben Hardy as Angel in X-Men: Apocalypse; shares two pieces of concept art

After weeks of speculation, Bryan Singer has officially confirmed that EastEnders actor Ben Hardy will play everyone’s favorite winged mutant, Angel, in X-Men: Apocalypse. Not only that, but we also have two very cool pieces of concept art that give us a peek at Warren Worthington III in all his winged glory.

The confirmation came earlier today via Empire, who managed to get Singer on the phone. The X-Men director said: "Ben Hardy is Angel – I shall confirm it for you! But he’s not a very nice Angel! And that’s all I’ll say..."

In the Marvel comics, Angel plays a major role in the Apocalypse storyline. The X-Man becomes one of the four Horsemen of Apocalypse (played by Oscar Isaac in the upcoming movie), mutants transformed to do Apocalypse’s evil bidding. From a blond-haired, blue-eyed carefree billionaire playboy, Angel is transformed into Death, a blue-skinned killing machine with razor-sharp metal wings, now called Archangel. It looks like that’s what they’re obviously going for here with this nifty metal-and-kinda-cyberpunk-looking wing design -- although it looks like he will start out with his traditional white plumage.

Check out the two pieces of concept art below, and let us know what you think about the wings, costume and the overall look of the character.

Along with Hardy and Isaacs, X-Men: Apocalypse stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Rumored to appear are Channing Tatum and Hugh Jackman as Gambit and Wolverine. The movie will open on May 27, 2016.

(via Empire)