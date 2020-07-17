Bryce Dallas Howard shows off dino-sized bruises from Jurassic World: Dominion stunts

After months of a pandemic-era hiatus, Jurassic World: Dominion is back on set in the United Kingdom and putting its cast through the ringer. Posting on Twitter, Bryce Dallas Howard ("Claire Dearing") showed off some T. rex-sized bruises she got from undisclosed stunt work.

"Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!!" reads the caption.

In another post (one containing a photo of her and co-star Chris Pratt from the set of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), she wrote: "These past couple of weeks my abs have been sore from laughing so much — it’s good to be back at work with this funny guy."

Pratt prompted Howard to show off her bruises, saying: "Show them the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!!"

Colin Trevorrow returns to direct, working off a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). Plot details are currently under wraps, but we do know that the project will reunite Jurassic Park OGs, Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). Even the two-faced Lewis Dogdson of BioSyn is coming back. He'll be played by Campbell Scott.

Some aerial photos (reportedly showing the threequel's set) seem to confirm a snowy Arctic setting in the movie, something Trevorrow teased all the way back in February when filming first got underway.

BD Wong, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze are all set to co-star.

Jurassic World: Dominion is still scheduled to stomp into theaters everywhere June 11, 2021.