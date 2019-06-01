Latest Stories

Hugh Jackman in The Wolverine
Credit: 20th Century Fox

Bub snikt bub! 12 Days of X-Men Day 6: The Wolverine (2013)

Jun 1, 2019

Welcome back to 12 Days of X-Men!

Starting Monday, May 27, we'll be revisiting a different X-Men movie each day leading up to the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Friday, June 7. We'll be discussing each film's plot and best moments as well as its place in the expanding universe of X-Men movies.

Today, we're talking about The Wolverine. That's the one where he's in Japan and there's that awesome train scene. And Viper is really freaky. Also, Silver Samurai! Also, Jean Grey hauntings/hallucinations! Existential dread and guilt!

Oh, poor, sweet Logan.

Listen below.

