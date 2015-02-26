Latest Stories

cdn.indiewire_4.jpg

Build artificial (and emotional) intelligence in first U.S. trailer for sci-fi flick Eva

Trent Moore
Feb 26, 2015

The acclaimed sci-fi flick Eva has been kicking around internationally since 2011, but now it’s finally getting a U.S. release. Want to see the first trailer?

Directed by Kike Maíllo, the film stars Daniel Bruhl (Inglourious Basterds, Rush) in a near-future version of our world and is focused on an emotional tale of artificial intelligence. Considering we’re about to see the release of both Neill Blomkamp’s Chappie and Alex Garland’s Ex Machina, it’d be easy to lump this one into the same category. But, despite the delayed U.S. release, it technically beat those flicks to market by four years.

The film was a hit in its native Spain, and was nominated for more than a dozen awards in the nation’s film competitions and netted wins for best new director and best special effects. We have the Weinstein Company to thank for finally setting up a U.S. release. It’s set for a limited release in the States on March 13.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The year 2014. Humans live along with machines. Alex, a renowned cybernetic engineer, returns to Santa Irene to carry out a very specific mission for the Robotic Faculty: the creation of a child robot. During his ten-year absence, life has moved on for his brother David and Lana, who got her life back together after his departure. Alex's routine is altered in an unexpected way by Eva, Lana and David's amazing daughter. She is a very special, charismatic little girl. She and Alex have a special connection from the moment they meet. They set out on a journey together, which will bring them to a revelatory end.

Without further ado, check out the first U.S. trailer below and let us know what you think:

