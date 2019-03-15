Latest Stories

Lightsabers at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Movies
Rancor teeth make ingredient list for build-your-own lightsabers at Galaxy’s Edge
David Schoelen cosplay
Tag: Features
The cosplayer behind Dragpool unveils his creative process
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Objects in Space 3/15/19: She's just the beginning
Flash Justice League
Tag: Movies
Ezra Miller teaming up with Grant Morrison to write his own draft of The Flash
Lightsabers at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Rancor teeth make ingredient list for build-your-own lightsabers at Galaxy’s Edge

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 15, 2019

Making your own powered-up lightsaber at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will apparently feel like pulling teeth… Rancor teeth, that is. 

A new report that details the exotic ingredient list for Disney’s new build-your-own lightsaber experience lists the fangs Luke faced in Return of the Jedi among the handful of hard-to-source lightsaber components that’ll help you walk out with your very own laser sword, when Galaxy’s Edge finally opens for business this year.

Via The Orange County Register, the path to crafting your custom elegant weapon looks like a deeply-invested trip through a new slice of the Lucasfilm lore-verse; one that’s been created specifically to enrich the immersive experience of all that time you’ll be spending in Disney’s new Star Wars playground. 

Once you show up at a lightsaber workshop run by space junk dealer Savi, you’ll reportedly get to rummage through his collection of raw materials as you start thinking about your design options. Disney isn’t dumbing this part down, either: According to the report, you’ll have to weigh some pretty enticing choices as you sort through four different lightsaber styles, which in turn can be refined depending on which parts you pick.

First, the four styles of lightsaber: There’s “Peace & Justice,” the old-school Republic-era Jedi model; “Power & Control,” which puts the dark power of the Sith in your hands; “Protection & Defense,” a more folksy, mystical option that uses components with “ancient and mysterious motifs and inscriptions”; and “Elemental Nature,” a nature-based option where the organic parts bin includes Brylark wood, Cartusion whale bone and — you guessed it — those Rancor teeth.

How do you even source enough Rancor teeth to churn out a steady supply of lightsabers? Luke barely managed the feat once, on Tatooine, and he’s an actual Jedi. And judging by how heartbroken Malakili was at the beast’s demise, as well as all the furor that ensued after Jabba lost his enemy-eating pet, a Rancor sighting — any Rancor sighting — sounds like a pretty rare and momentous event.

At any rate, choosing a lightsaber style is still only part of the process. You’ll reportedly still have to decide which color of Kyber crystal — blue, red, green, or purple — you’ll want to illuminate your blade. Only after you’ve settled on a Kyber color will you be given “a set of lightsaber pieces salvaged from fallen Jedi temples and crashed starships,” so you can finally start tinkering.

The entire experience reportedly will take about 20 minutes, and it’s all meant to keep things feeling small and intimate. “You’re in there with only 14 builders and your family,” Disney Imagineering’s Chris Beatty told OCR.

We’re guessing that Disney already knows there’ll be tons of Star Wars fans who simply won’t rest until they’ve collected every variation of lightsaber that Galaxy’s Edge has to offer, making repeat visits to the workshop all but assured. But at least we’ll all be starting on a level playing field when the two Galaxy’s Edge locations finally open. The Disneyland version greets its first visitors on May 31 in California, while the Florida-based park hits hyperdrive at Walt Disney World starting on Aug. 29.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: disney parks
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: lightsabers
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Star Wars
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Concept Art- Falcon landing at Black Spire Disney Parks
Rebel or scoundrel? Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge offers a sneak peek at its cast members
Brian Silliman
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: disney parks
Tag: Disneyland
GettyImages-484141848
Disneyland jacks up prices to triple digits with Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on horizon
Josh Weiss
Jan 7, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Star Wars Weekly
Tag: Star Wars
Star Wars Holiday Special.png
Star Wars Weekly: The Holiday Special's 40th and Galaxy's Edge news
Bryan Young
Nov 23, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Tag: Star Wars
ren_and_the_lightsaber.jpg.CROP_.promo-xlarge2.jpg
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge might try to sell you the most realistic lightsaber toy ever
Brian Silliman
Nov 20, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0