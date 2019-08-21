WIRE Buzz: Annabelle Wallis joins James Wan horror project, Garth Ennis returns to Punisher

To follow his watery plunge through Atlantis in Aquaman, director James Wan is going back to his horror roots. He's got a secret horror project in the works right now, and that secret project has just booked a not-so-secret star.

Variety reports that Annabelle Wallis will lead what they are calling "James Wan's top secret horror project." Whatever this movie is, Wan is shooting it before he goes back under the sea for the Aquaman sequel. He created this mysterious tale with Ingrid Bisu.

Wallis has previously worked with Wan on Annabelle, a successful spin-off of the The Conjuring. She has also appeared in The Mummy (the Tom Cruise one, not any of the Brendan Fraser ones), King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and X-Men: First Class.

Comics legend Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher), has written for Frank Castle, aka The Punisher in the past. He has put the character at the center of some of his darkest storylines, which really is saying something.

According to Comic Book Resource (via the Lakes International Comic Art Festival), Ennis is returning to punish the Punisher for a few more rounds.

"I have two Punisher miniseries coming up: Soviet, drawn by Jacen Burrows and apparently coming out in November, and Get Fury, with art by Goran Parlov, presumably appearing next year," says Ennis.

Both titles are interesting, as Ennis has had Castle involved with Russians on more than one occasion during his various runs with the character. In Punisher Max, Ennis also created a version of the legendary Nick Fury who was an ally to Castle. Whether it was in terms of the military or vigilantism, they were allies. It doesn't bode well that Ennis is now having Frank Castle go and "get" him.

It seems that LEGO, just like life, finds a way. It was announced this morning that the LEGO Group, Universal Brand Development, and Nickelodeon are joining together for a new animated mini-series, called LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar. The series will comprise 13 episodes, and take place before 2015's Jurassic World.

Get a look at the first trailer here:

Video of LEGO Jurassic World First Look! | Nick

It seems like whether during peace or war, whether human or LEGO, Claire and Owen will always, always be bickering. For the love of LEGO, just get a room! All of this sniping, and all of it before the whole park gets smashed to bricks.

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar will debut on September 14th at 11:30 am on Nickelodeon. Subsequent episodes will air every Saturday morning, also at 11:30 am.