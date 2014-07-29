Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
galaxy-quest.jpg

By Grabthar's hammer! 6 things we learned from Galaxy Quest's 15-year anniversary

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 29, 2014

There’s no reason it should’ve ever been that good, but the sci-fi sendup Galaxy Quest is one of the most insanely fun genre films of the modern era. So, what do the cast and crew think about it 15 years later?

With the film’s 15-year anniversary approaching this December, MTV caught up with the original cast and crew to talk about the film’s legacy and the wacky adventures they had actually filming it. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed.

We highly recommend you read the full oral history, but we’ve pulled together a few highlights below:

1348056,yp+T7PMY5lKvdiJRNP2232rRcIxVh8A_S7N9IsWuz4QEwaEPZZrjpU+rJbihmueTTpJCTKIusJ0qmDEDRKo4WA==.jpg
Steven Spielberg chimed in, and they were flying by the seat of their pantsIt came together...
galaxy-quest-scrn-19.jpg
There really, really is an R-rated script and some of it was filmedRobert Gordon (writer): There’s...
justin-long.png
Justin Long was in over his head, and everyone messed with himLong: It was my first film. I really...
st7.jpg
It all started as Captain Starshine Mark Johnson (producer): The original David Howard draft of “...
still-of-tim-allen-and-robin-sachs-in-galaxy-quest-(1999).jpg
Tim Allen was not the first choice to starThough he would go on to perfectly embody the in-too-deep...
zr29kx7.jpg
Sigourney Weaver signed on because the film was a “love letter” to the genreWeaver: It’s funny,...
