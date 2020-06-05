Call of Duty developer adds in-game 'Black Lives Matter' message to Modern Warfare

Two days after Call of Duty postponed its scheduled new content in the wake of nationwide protests following the police-involved Minnesota death of George Floyd, Infinity Ward has added a new pop-up message supporting Black Lives Matter into Modern Warfare.

The message, which pops up when gamers load into one of the game's modes (informing players under the "Latest" tab next to "Patch Notes"), is as follows: “Our community is hurting. The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage. Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”

The new message — white text on an all-black screen, echoing the blackout posts going viral earlier this week on social media — has rolled out on both PS4 and PC versions of the game, with the latter including the following screen as well:

Source: Infinity Ward

This, documenting Infinity Ward's commitment to Black Lives Matter moving forward, promises an increased effort to remove "racist content" from their games. That includes increasing resources dedicated to finding, documenting, and banning "racist and hate-oriented names," as well as increasing the punishments of repeat offenders and the ease with which players can report them.

The new seasons of content for Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile were set to start rolling out on June 3, but were delayed indefinitely in light of the social unrest, as the company explained that “now is not the time” and that the delay allowed more space "for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard.” This measure is just one action the gaming world has taken to support Black Lives Matter over the past week, with fundraisers and other in-support delays (like a first look at Sony's PlayStation 5) drawing attention to the cause.