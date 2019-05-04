Call of Duty Operation Spectre Rising, Borderlands 3 and this week's Gamegrrl news

There is a lot going on in the gaming world this week, even on the movies side. F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious and the upcoming MIB: International) is going to direct the upcoming Saints Row movie. Fans were so freaked out by the Sonic the Hedgehog design that spawned so many memes (human teeth!) that director Jeff Fowler tweeted the character's design will officially be changed for the upcoming release:

If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, check it out here. We take no responsibility for your nightmares about blue creatures biting you. Maybe we should just stick to actual gaming for a bit to take a breath. Here is the biggest Gamegrrl news for the week ending May 4.

Video of Official Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 — Operation Spectre Rising Trailer

You’re going to be able to strike from the shadows. This week we got a new community event for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for PS4. (Other platforms are on the way, of course.) Here is the info for you: “Operation Spectre Rising introduces Spectre as the latest Multiplayer Specialist and Blackout character. Drop into the Wetworks Map Update which has transformed Blackout following an explosion at Hydro Dam. Additionally, unlock new weapons, take on challenging new Zombies Gauntlets, and much more in Operation Spectre Rising.”

Operation Spectre Rising’s free, new content includes:

The Assassin Specialist — Available in Multiplayer and Blackout, Spectre introduces a new gameplay innovation with a unique Shadow Blade melee weapon, and channels players’ inner assassin to skillfully strike targeted enemies for quick and stealthy kills. This fan-favorite Specialist also wields a smoke grenade that not only provides instant cover to move undetected but also reveals enemies.

New Blackout Updates — In Blackout, Spectre has ruptured the famous Hydro Dam causing a massive flood, altering the landscape and forcing players to adapt in order to survive a wide variety of combat situations, while outrunning the Collapse. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to discover updates in Alcatraz like the addition of the Tactical Raft and more.

New Black Market Gear — The Black Market has been restocked with a variety of new weapon camos, outfits, gestures, and accessories themed for Operation Spectre Rising. This includes notable weapons like the Tigershark LMG and the Nifo’Oti melee weapon, all unlockable through the Contraband Tiers as fans play through the game.

New Zombies Features — Operation Spectre Rising introduces new weapons across all Zombies maps, Classic Elixir Restock feature, and Hard Mode Gauntlet challenges throughout the season.

In addition to the free content, Black Ops Pass owners gain access to even more in-game content, available first on PlayStation 4:

New Multiplayer Map, Masquerade — A medium-sized map set amidst an embassy under siege. Masquerade is structured for mid-range combat as players must weave through markets and city alleyways to get to the fortified embassy courtyard.

New Multiplayer Map, Artifact — A larger-sized map set in a remote landscape where treasure hunters have located and unearthed an ancient artifact. The map is filled with a variety of rock formations from thermal geysers to ice caverns. Combat is fierce with engagement ranging across environmental hazards on a vertical map.

New Multiplayer Map, WMD — Remastered from the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, WMD is a medium-sized map set in an active weapons manufacturing facility. Combat takes place in a combination of interior and exterior engagements at different ranges that supports all types of weapon types and playstyles.

New Blackout Character, Uncle Frank — Black Ops Pass owners get instant access to Uncle Frank, also known as the older version of Frank Woods. This iconic, fan-favorite character originally from Call of Duty: Black Ops II makes his debut in Blackout.

Video of Borderlands 3 Worldwide Gameplay Reveal

We also got a great introduction on Borderlands 3 in a live-stream video with a worldwide event. You can check out the video above. The Gearbox development team had a lot to share with us.

Video of Borderlands 3 - Gameplay Reveal Event Trailer

We also got a gameplay reveal trailer for Borderlands 3, which you’ll be able to get on September 13, 2019 for PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Here is the info for you: “The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast your way through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

Borderlands 3 will be available for PC through the Epic Games store exclusively. You’ll be able to get it on other PC retailers in April of next year.

So, which Gamegrrl news is the most interesting to you this week? Let us know in the comments.