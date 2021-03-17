Pedro Pascal texts a dire warning in exclusive clip from mysterious new Apple TV+ series 'Calls'

If the cell service is spotty in your area, blame Calls — the new short-form series coming to Apple TV+ later this week. Part TV show, part podcast, and part Windows Media Player, the genre-bending project hails from Fede Álvarez, director of Don't Breathe and 2013's Evil Dead remake.

Inspired by the French show of the same name, Calls is exactly about what its simple title suggests: phone conversations. But don't expect the humdrum check-in from your mother or an everyday reminder to pick up eggs on the way home. No, these calls are as weird as they come, and while they may seem unrelated at first, they're all connected to a larger (and potentially deadly) phenomenon. The series, which only relies on eerie sound waves for its main visual component, features an incredibly talented voice cast, which includes: Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Judy Greer (Halloween), and Mark Duplass (The One I Love).

As fate would have it, Apple TV+ rang up SYFY WIRE and offered us an exclusive clip from the very episode that features the trio of actors mentioned above. We won't give too much of the story away, but will say that Episode 3 ("Pedro Across the Street") involves a husband and wife (Duplass and Greer), a bag full of stolen money, and a suspicious guy named Pedro (Pascal), who somehow knows that the husband should not trust his spouse.

Watch (and listen) now:

Video of Don&#039;t Trust Your Wife [EXCLUSIVE CLIP] | SYFY WIRE

"Apple approached me with the show and right away, I found it fascinating," Álvarez told SYFY WIRE during a virtual press junket. "I didn’t even know how engaged I could get with something that was just a bunch of phone calls. But what really drew me to it, at the end of the day, was the fact that I could make it my own. I could really create new stories and we didn’t have to follow the same stories that the French show did. We also needed to create a full visual language that was not there."

In future episodes, be sure to keep your ears pricked for the voice talents of Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Tenet), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Nicholas Braun (Succession), Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption), Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame), Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai), Danny Huston (Children of Men), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience), Joey King (The Act), Laura Harrier (Hollywood), Stephen Lang (Avatar), Jaeden Martell (It), Paola Nuñez (Bad Boys for Life), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), and Jennifer Tilly (Family Guy).

Calls makes contact with Apple TV+ this coming Friday, March 19. Álvarez directed, executive produced, and co-wrote all nine episodes. You can check out SYFY WIRE's full interview with him tomorrow.