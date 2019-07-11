Disney cancels Descendants 3 red carpet out of respect for the late Cameron Boyce

Following the unexpected death of actor Cameron Boyce, the Disney Channel has canceled a red carpet event for Descendants 3. The red carpet was originally scheduled for July 22, according to Deadline.

A statement released by the network reads as follows: "We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are canceling the red carpet premiere event for Descendants 3 and instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed."

Descendants 3 will wrap up the Disney Channel original franchise, which follows the adventures of the offspring of Disney's most notorious villains. Boyce played Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians' notorious fur enthusiast Cruella de Vil. With permission from the actor's family, the cable network will dedicate the telecast of the film to Boyce's memory.

Boyce, who was only 20 years old, passed away unexpectedly over the weekend. Just yesterday, his family clarified that the young actor died of a seizure as a result of epilepsy.

In addition to the Descendants franchise, the prolific up-and-comer had guest roles in Disney projects ranging from Jessie, Jake and the Never Land Pirates, Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Spider-Man.

Aside from acting, Boyce was very involved in the Thirst Project, which aims to bring awareness about the global water crisis and build wells in Swaziland. In April, he was awarded the Pioneering Spirit Award at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala for raising $30,000 for the organization. You can read more about the Thirst Project and what it does here.