Cameron Boyce, Descendants and Disney Channel star, dies at 20

Cameron Boyce, a young actor known for his numerous roles in Disney Channel productions—including all three Descendants films—has, unfortunately, died at the age of 20. Providing Variety with a statement, Boyce's family confirmed that he passed away Saturday night from a seizure in his sleep.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” they said. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure, which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Born in Los Angeles in May of 1999, Cameron began his acting career began in 2008 with small parts in Alexandre Aja's Mirrors and Soapnet's General Hospital: Night Shift.

His association with Disney Channel and Disney XD kicked off in 2011 when he appeared in Good Luck Charlie and Shake it Up. From there, Boyce nabbed recurring starring, and guest roles on Jessie, Jake and the Never Land Pirates, Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Spider-Man. Aside from the shows, Boyce also popped up in the network's original films, playing Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil, in the highly popular Descendants franchise.

Boyce's death was mourned on Twitter by Disney CEO Bob Iger, Disney Channel PR, and Adam Sandler. Sandler played Cameron's father in both Grown Ups movies.

Boyce will appear as Carlos one last time in Descendants 3, which premieres on Disney Channel Friday, August 2. He is survived by his two parents and younger sister.