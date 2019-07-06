Latest Stories

Jeremy Renner and Rupert Evans Endgame and Hellboy
Tag: Movies
Jeremy Renner turned down role of Agent Myers in del Toro's first Hellboy movie
Tylosaurus
Tag: Science
Canadian gemstone miners discover prehistoric sea monster skeleton
MV5BMTkyODE4MzI3MF5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwMDM5MDg0NA@@._V1_SX1777_CR0,0,1777,992_AL_
Tag: Movies
The creator of The Mask wants a female-led reboot, and the internet is already casting the role
midsommar 2
Tag: Movies
Midsommar star Jack Reynor spills his guts about that gnarly death scene
Tylosaurus
More info i
Credit: Henry Sharpe
Tag: Science
Tag: News

Canadian gemstone miners discover prehistoric sea monster skeleton

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jul 6, 2019

In a recent moment of genuine surprise, Canadian miners hunting for gemstones in Alberta discovered much more than the iridescent, opal-like gems prized by jewelers and collectors. Instead of unearthing the glittering ammolite stones, this lucky crew stumbled across the fossilized skeleton of a prehistoric sea creature

This 70 million-year-old specimen of a marine lizard was immediately identified by paleontologists as a mosasaur of the genus Tylosaurus, an ancient beast that once prowled the Western Interior Seaway from the Gulf of Mexico to the Arctic Sea when that region was underwater. 

Julio Lacerda

Credit: Julio Lacerda

If the name of this aquatic apex predator sounds familiar, a larger mosasaurus was the star attraction in Jurassic World's pavillion feeding show scene from 2015 that shocked the crowd with its ravenous leap into the air to snatch a shark snack as seen in the video below:

Enchanted Designs Limited miners digging at Alberta's Bearpaw Formation for rainbow-shaded ammolite gemstones, which are created by the fossilized shells of extinct marine mollusks called ammonites, discovered the nearly-complete remains of the "T-rex of the Seas" in soft black-shale mudstone. The impressive specimen measured in at between 20 and 23 feet long.

"We've got everything from the head almost to the tip of the tail," Donald Henderson, of the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology in Drumheller told Live Science. "We don't have much in the way of flippers. They were lost to decay, or maybe they were bitten off."

Alberta Mosasaur

Credit: Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology

All mosasaurs had a similar body style, with heavily-muscled, muscular cylindrical bodies, elongated jaws, and a powerful tail for swift propulsion. Its limbs had evolved over the ages into efficient paddles used for steering around the primeval seaways. 

"These things tend to be big," added Henderson. "I think they had to be big to survive in that environment. Once they grabbed you with their main teeth and started to work you back, those teeth would keep the food from struggling out. So, the only way you could slide was down the throat."

Tag: Science
Tag: News
Tag: dinosaurs
Tag: Fossils
Tag: Paleontology

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: