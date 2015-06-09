Canadian TV series ReBoot is getting a reboot

Fans of ‘90s television have another reason to be excited besides the upcoming X-Files mini-series. Cartoon fans of all ages will be happy to know there’s going to be a ReBoot reboot.

ReBoot was a show about a Guardian, Bob, and his friends, who defend the world of Mainframe against the machinations (<— see what I did there?) of the evil Megabyte and the chaotic Hexadecimal. The Canadian show was the world’s first half-hour cartoon to be animated by computer. Although the graphics look, um, quaint here in 2015, back in 1994 it was yummy eye candy (it even predated Toy Story, which came out in 1995).

According to the press release from producers Corus Entertainment,

ReBoot: the Guardian Code is an adventure-comedy series about four teens (Austin, Parker, Grey and Tamra) who discover that they’re next-gen Guardians with a mission to save the world, by defending it in cyberspace. The Internet revolutionized the world, but it also left it vulnerable to attack. With the help of VERA, the last surviving cyberbeing from the original Guardian Program, our heroes stream into cyberspace where they use their awesome code-based powers to battle viruses that have been unleashed by a ruthless hacker. Known only as the Sourcerer, he seeks to rule the world by controlling cyberspace. Original fans of the show will be happy to hear that Megabyte will be back and he’s getting a major upgrade.

More importantly, “ReBoot will showcase leading edge technologies and bring coding into the mainstream for kids.”

So it’s both entertainment and edutainment. Bring it. We’ll need all the help we can get to mend and defend.

The new ReBoot currently has no release date. We'll keep you posted. And while we're at it, here's a taste of just how much fun the original was.

Video of TBLcGs1czck

(Via TheMarySue and TheVerge)