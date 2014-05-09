Canceled: The lights have gone out for NBC's Revolution

It looks like the revolution will not be televised. NBC has pulled the plug on its sophomore sci-fi drama of the same name. The series was executive-produced by Eric Kripke (Supernatural), Jon Favreau (Iron Man) and J.J. Abrams (Star Trek). Despite those big names it never became the genre hit they were hoping for.

Revolution was an ambitious apocalyptic undertaking, and the network deserves some credit for giving it a shot. Unfortunately, neither the story nor the characters were enough to engage viewers. According to EW, this "season averaged 7.3 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49 on Wednesday nights."

Mind you, Revolution moved timeslots multiple times and was pitted against The CW's Arrow, CBS' Survivor and Fox's American Idol. There must be something in the water at Bad Robot, though, because Revolution is the second Abrams series to get the ax. The first was Fox's Almost Human, which struggled to find its footing in its first and only season.

On a good note, NBC has picked up Hannibal for a third season, and Constantine was ordered to series. We can also look forward to the rebooted Heroes: Reborn series event.

Where did Revolution go wrong? Will you miss the show?

(via THR)