Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
All-Stars-of-Avengers.jpg

Can't make it to NYC? Here's a peek inside Marvel's new Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 30, 2014

Marvel seems to be everywhere these days, and the company has now opened up a massive S.H.I.E.L.D. exhibit/geek haven in Times Square. Want a peek inside?

The company has teamed up with Victory Hill Exhibitions to create Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network), an “immersive and interactive experience that explores the science behind the Avengers and tests whether or not you yourself have what it takes to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Basically, it’s a Marvel paradise absolutely packed with awesome movie memorabilia, and if you happen to be in the city, it should make a fun stop just to dive deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Collider did a tour of the facility, and we’ve pulled some highlights below, but we recommend you check out their full gallery.

The exhibit officially opens today at Discovery Times Square.

(Via Collider)

IMG_5949-400x600.jpg
IMG_5951-600x400.jpg
IMG_5958-400x600.jpg
IMG_5962-600x400.jpg
IMG_5968-600x400.jpg
IMG_5977-400x600.jpg
IMG_5980-400x600.jpg
IMG_5981-600x400.jpg
IMG_5982-600x400.jpg
IMG_5984-600x400.jpg
IMG_5988-600x400.jpg
IMG_5995-400x600.jpg
IMG_5999-600x400.jpg
IMG_6000-400x600.jpg
IMG_6003-400x600.jpg
IMG_6004-600x400.jpg
IMG_6008-600x400.jpg
IMG_6010-400x600.jpg
IMG_6016-400x600.jpg
IMG_6028-600x400.jpg
IMG_6029-400x600.jpg
IMG_6030-600x400.jpg
IMG_6032-600x400.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Marvel
Tag: the Avengers
Tag: New York
Tag: Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: