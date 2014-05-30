Can't make it to NYC? Here's a peek inside Marvel's new Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

Marvel seems to be everywhere these days, and the company has now opened up a massive S.H.I.E.L.D. exhibit/geek haven in Times Square. Want a peek inside?

The company has teamed up with Victory Hill Exhibitions to create Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network), an “immersive and interactive experience that explores the science behind the Avengers and tests whether or not you yourself have what it takes to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Basically, it’s a Marvel paradise absolutely packed with awesome movie memorabilia, and if you happen to be in the city, it should make a fun stop just to dive deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Collider did a tour of the facility, and we’ve pulled some highlights below, but we recommend you check out their full gallery.

The exhibit officially opens today at Discovery Times Square.

