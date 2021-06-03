Can’t wait for The Boys’ S3? Check out Starlight’s new music video (yes, seriously) in the meantime

For those of you who simply cannot wait for the third season of The Boys to be released on Amazon, Vought International has given them something to tide them over in the meantime: a music video spotlighting the singing talents of Erin Moriarty’s Starlight. Which, hey, she is a superhero and part-time pop star, after all.

As part of its ongoing plans for total global domination, the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate has released an in-universe video for “Never Truly Vanish,” the song Starlight sings in Season 2 as a heartfelt and all-too patriotic tribute to Translucent, the fallen hero of The Seven. Imagine if Celine Dion sang a ballad for American troops overseas and you’d get the idea.

Except you don’t have to imagine, because you can check out the aggressively jingoistic and achingly (in)sincere video for yourself.

Okay, so its disingenuous corporate treacle from a shady corporation covering up the fact that Translucent was hardly a hero but it’s well-produced disingenuous corporate treacle from a shady corporation, so heck if it doesn’t legitimately tug on our heartstrings! Plus, that Starlight sure can sing. (We also think the dancing empty suits on the stage is both a fitting tribute and apt metaphor.)

Season 3 of The Boys is currently being filmed, while a spinoff is also in the works. Oh, The Boys. Your presence truly blessed us from the start. Even though you're in production, you'll never truly vanish from our hearts. (Sorry. We got a little emotional there in spite of ourselves. Just... give us a second.)

The first two seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon. Season 3 will hopefully arrive later this year, featuring the debut of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy to live action.