Captain America alum to star as Jesse Custer in AMC's Preacher

Captain America and Agent Carter star Dominic Cooper has been rumored to play Jesse Custer on AMC’s Preacher for a while now, but now it looks like it’s basically a done deal.

Citing multiple anonymous sources familiar with the Seth Rogen and Evan Godlberg project, The Wrap claims that the actor hasn't actually signed on the dotted line yet, but that it was considered "a mere formality." The Tracking Board also confirms the story. Just a few days ago, Rogen tweeted that they finally had their Jesse Custer, without giving an actual name:

And now we have our Jesse Custer... — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 1, 2015

Jesse Custer is a conflicted preacher in a small Texas town who becomes merged with a supernatural creature that escaped heaven, an entity that was birthed from an angel and a demon. He then finds himself with the power of the Word of God. In the wake of this, Custer embarks on a journey to find God alongside his ex-girlfriend, Tulip (Ruth Negga, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun, Misfits).

The cast will also include Ian Colletti (Rake) as Arseface and Lucy Griffiths (True Blood) as Emily Woodrow, "a no-nonsense single mother of three. Emily's a waitress, the church organist, bookkeeper and Jesse's loyal right hand. Stoic and strong, wise beyond her years, she can’t help but have a little thing for Preacher Jesse." Here's the gist of the story:

Based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's controversial 1990s series from DC Comics imprint Vertigo, Preacher revolves around Rev. Jesse Custer, a badass Texas preacher who, after losing his faith, learns that God has left heaven and forsaken his duties. Jesse becomes the only one who is able to track God down and hold him responsible for his abdication. Tulip O'Hare (Negga), Jesse's beer-guzzling vampire ex-girlfriend, accompanies him on his quest for answers. But the story doesn't end there: The Saint of Killers, an immortal killing machine and Western lone gunman type, is hot on their trail with his sights set on Jesse.

