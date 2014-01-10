Captain America + Falcon are ready to kick ass in 4 new Winter Soldier pics

No disrespect to the classic comic art above, but these new pics of Cap and Falcon in Winter Soldier look way more badass.

One of the big mysteries in the Captain America sequel is the introduction of new hero the Falcon (Anthony Mackie). Now we know how he meets Cap — and get a nice pic of the duo in action. The two have been teaming up for decades in the pages of Marvel comics, and the guys look as awesome as ever on the big screen.

In a chat with The Los Angeles Times, star Chris Evans reveals how the two characters will meet and why they become pals during the events of Winter Soldier. Basically? Both of these guys need a friend, and even though they’re from different generations, they’re still soldiers — and still face all the problems inherent in that role:

“For Steve, it’s about what is right. He’s relatively acclimated to the modern day — it’s not tech shock anymore, he’s not just like, ‘What’s a cellphone?’ It’s more about, given his situation, given the company he works for, what are we doing that’s the right thing? How much privacy, civil liberties are we willing to compromise for security? It’s pretty crazy how relevant it is right now. Meeting Mackie’s character, he used to serve, now he works at the VA counseling guys who come home with PTSD — they connect on that level. I think they’re both wounded warriors who don’t bleed on other people. Cap has no one to bleed on. I think Mackie knows how to handle people like that. … Sometimes when things are bad, trusting a stranger is the way to go.”

We’re psyched to see how this one turns out, considering the fact that it’s taking on one of the biggest Cap arcs in comic history and represents yet another new direction for Marvel’s movie empire. The film opens April 4, 2014. Do you plan on checking it out?

(Via The Los Angeles Times)